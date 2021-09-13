EPA and LDEQ Announce Story Map Resource

Interactive tool provides easy access to Hurricane Ida data

September 13, 2021

DALLAS – (September 13, 2021) - Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) released a new, interactive resource about the federal and state response to Hurricane Ida. This tool, called a story map, integrates maps, photos, data, and explanations to help inform the public about response activities and environmental impacts to Louisiana communities following the hurricane. The story map is available here.

The story map links information about the response to specific locations, so users can see data such as air monitoring and sampling results as it applies to a certain facility or neighborhood. The story map also features images from EPA’s ASPECT plane, which monitored industrial facilities for releases following the hurricane. Information about LDEQ’s mobile air monitoring is also available.

LDEQ and the EPA have decades of experience responding to natural and man-made disasters. Both agencies are assisting in this response with equipment and expertise in response management. EPA is fully integrated with emergency response activities with LDEQ and other local, tribal, and federal response agencies. We will continue working with our response partners to assess impacts to communities and the environment.

Additional information about EPA’s efforts can be found at https://response.epa.gov/HurricaneIda.

