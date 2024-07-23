EPA and Partners Celebrate $1M Through Investing in America Agenda for Northern New Mexico Brownfields Programs

July 23, 2024

DALLAS, TEXAS (July 23, 2024) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and New Mexico elected officials celebrated $1 million in Brownfields grants to Santa Fe Community College (SFCC) and the City of Raton from President Biden’s Investing in America agenda. Cliff Villa, Deputy Assistant Administrator for the EPA Office of Land and Emergency Management, and Regional Administrator Dr. Earthea Nance presented $500,000 to SFCC for job training and $500,000 to the City of Raton for site assessment. These investments will help transform once-polluted, vacant, and abandoned properties into community assets, train students for good jobs, and spur economic revitalization in overburdened communities.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has given more communities than ever the opportunity to invest Brownfields funding to create returns for their environment, families and economy,” said Cliff Villa, Deputy Assistant Administrator for the Office of Land and Emergency Management. “With these grants, Santa Fe Community College will continue its strong history of preparing students for meaningful environmental work, and the city of Raton will start to see the benefits of redevelopment and revitalization.”

“Communities that bear the burden of contamination from abandoned properties should get the most benefit from the historic levels of funding from EPA’s Brownfields programs. By directly investing in unemployed or underemployed residents, the Santa Fe Community College job training program truly improves students’ lives and the local environment,” said Regional Administrator Dr. Earthea Nance. “And I’m proud this funding will also help the City of Raton make smart investments to transition their economy to more sustainable industries and clean up their environment at the same time.”

“This is an important step toward a cleaner community for the residents of Ratón and the economic development opportunities in their future,” said U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich (NM). “Through my role on the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue fighting to deliver investments that will pave the way for more economic growth and healthier, safer communities across New Mexico.”

"I am proud to announce $500,000 for the Santa Fe Community College and another $500,000 for the City of Raton as part of President Biden’s Investing in America initiative,” said U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján (NM). “This substantial investment will enable Santa Fe Community College to offer tuition-free training and placement opportunities, equipping students with essential skills for future employment and bolstering a skilled workforce to benefit our communities. This funding will also support the City of Raton in conducting vital assessment work on several sites previously occupied by key community spaces, revitalizing these areas for future community use."

“This $1 million from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will not only help protect our land, but also create better-paying jobs for New Mexicans. With this funding, Santa Fe Community College will be able to provide tuition-free environmental training and prepare students for impactful climate jobs across our state. In the city of Raton, this funding is the first step in transforming once polluted vacant properties for the local community,” said Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández (NM). “Community investments like these make me proud that I voted for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.”

“Brownfields grants, like those awarded the City of Raton, are key tools to clean-up contaminated properties which then spark economic investment in the community,” NMED Secretary James Kenney said. “The grant awarded to Santa Fe Community College ensures New Mexicans can train in this work and build careers that improve the health and environment in communities across our state.”

“Santa Fe Community College is deeply honored to receive the $500,000 EPA Brownfields Job Training Grant,” said SFCC President Becky Rowley. “For years, SFCC has been at the forefront of offering EPA Brownfields Job Training, equipping individuals with the skills necessary for meaningful careers. This essential program not only tackles environmental justice issues but also fosters economic growth by providing family-sustaining wages. With this new grant, we can significantly enhance our regional collaborations with community and tribal stakeholders across seven northern New Mexico counties.”

"Raton is very excited to receive this grant. We welcome this opportunity to transition properties from misfortune into success and prosperity. It could not have come at a better time, with Raton soon to be the western connection on Interstate 25 of a major artery of the new Interstate 27. We have several properties from the late 19th through mid-20th centuries that can be cleaned up to support long-term economic growth. Specifically, the money will target areas, such as an old hospital and defunct racetrack, to return them to beneficial use," said City Manager Dr. Rick Mestas.

SFCC’s job training program has a strong history of preparing students for environmental cleanup jobs. This grant will fund tuition-free training for students and help place for graduates in environmental jobs. Interested applicants can find more information about the next training availability here. The City of Raton’s grant will fund assessment work at several sites that previously housed a market, a hospital, and horse-racing track.

Thanks to the historic $1.5 billion boost from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, EPA’s Brownfields Program is helping more communities than ever before begin to address the economic, social, and environmental challenges caused by brownfields and stimulate economic opportunity, and environmental revitalization in historically overburdened communities.

