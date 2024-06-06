EPA and Puerto Rico Authorities Announce Funding to Enhance Bayamon’s Wastewater Treatment Plant

June 6, 2024

NEW YORK – Today, in a significant investment to improve water infrastructure in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), alongside local authorities, announced funding to begin a major upgrade project at the Bayamon Wastewater Treatment Plant. The $22.7 million upgrade, funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will modernize the facility with advanced technology to ensure the effective treatment of wastewater for the communities served by the second largest wastewater treatment plant in Puerto Rico.

"The modernization of the Bayamon Wastewater Treatment Plant, made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, is not just an upgrade of facilities; it’s an investment in the health and future of over 260,000 residents," said EPA Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe. "This $22.7 million project, which includes crucial upgrades to the plant’s operations, reflects the commitment of the Biden-Harris Administration and EPA to safeguarding environmental health and bolstering the economy."

“EPA’s commitment to safeguarding environmental health spans across the nation, including the vital ecosystems of Puerto Rico,” said Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia. “The funding for these enhancements to the Bayamon plant are a testament to our dedication to partnering with local governments to provide communities with reliable and clean water services.”

EPA Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe and Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia announced the funding at a ceremony with Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA) President Doriel Pagán and Puerto Rico Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DNER) Secretary Anais Rodriguez. The officials gathered at the site of the modernization project, which promises to significantly improve the plant’s operations.

The project, funded by a $22.7 million investment from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and administered by the DNER through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, includes the replacement of catwalks, gratings, and six inflowing pumps which provide access for maintenance and inspections, will be replaced. Additionally, six inflowing pumps, crucial for water movement within the plant, will be upgraded or replaced. There will also be upgrades to the screening building, the mechanical screens, belt conveyor system and other key parts of the facility. These improvements are expected to benefit approximately 260,000 residents in the Municipality of Bayamon.

The Bayamon Wastewater Treatment Plant, operational since May 1983, is designed to treat an average of 40 million gallons per day (MGD), with a peak capacity of 68 MGD. It is the second largest wastewater treatment plant in Puerto Rico and serves the municipalities of Bayamon, Guaynabo, Cataño, Toa Baja, and Toa Alta. The treated waste merges with outputs from other regional plants before being released into the Atlantic Ocean, emphasizing the importance of the plant and this upgrade project. This project is part of a broader initiative under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, reflecting a renewed focus on critical infrastructure investments across the United States and Puerto Rico. The upgrades will not only address pollution but also enhance the quality of life for residents and create job opportunities.

24-045