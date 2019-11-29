News Releases from Region 06

EPA and TCEQ Announce Story Map Resource

Interactive tool provides easy access for TPC Group Plant Explosion fire data

Contact Information: EPA Region 6 Press Office (r6press@epa.gov) 214-665-2200

TCEQ Media, 512-239-5000

DALLAS – (November 29, 2019) - Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) announce an interactive resource to help keep the public updated and informed about the response activities for the TPC Group Plant Explosion in Port Neches, Texas.

The resource, a collaborative, interactive “story map,” can be viewed on EPA’s website at response.epa.gov/south4groupfire. EPA and TCEQ’s response actions, as well as maps and photos are featured.

On November 27, 2019, in response to an explosion at the TPC facility, EPA, TCEQ, along with approximately 20 different agencies from the Federal, State, County and Local levels joined TPC in a Unified Command to secure the incident and protect the public and the environment. EPA and TCEQ continue to be onsite for the emergency response focused on providing the assistance and coordination needed to address on-site and off-site environmental impacts. EPA and TCEQ have been conducting air monitoring throughout the affected areas from the onset of the response.

TCEQ and the EPA have decades of experience responding to natural and man-made disasters. Both agencies are assisting in this response with equipment and expertise in response management. EPA has conducted ground level air monitoring with hand held equipment and the Airborne Spectral Photometric Environmental Collection Technology aircraft (ASPECT). The TCEQ continues to work around the clock and is posting air quality monitoring data at https://www.tceq.texas.gov/response/tpc-incident/air-quality-monitoring-tpc-port-neches-incident.

Connect with EPA Region 6

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eparegion6

On Twitter: https://twitter.com/EPAregion6

Activities in EPA Region 6: https://www.epa.gov/aboutepa/epa-region-6-south-central

Connect with the TCEQ

Updates on state data and activities: https://www.tceq.texas.gov/response/tpc-incident/tpc-port-neches-plant-fire

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TexasCommissionOnEnvironmentalQuality

On Twitter: https://twitter.com/tceq

# # #