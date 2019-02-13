News Releases from Region 07
EPA to Announce First-Ever Comprehensive Nationwide PFAS Action Plan on February 14
Environmental News
NEWS MEDIA ADVISORY
(Lenexa, Kan., Feb. 13, 2019) - Tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford will unveil the Agency’s Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Action Plan at a press conference in Leavenworth, Kansas.
EPA’s Action Plan will:
- Move forward with the Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) process outlined in the Safe Drinking Water Act for PFOA and PFOS, two of the most well-known and prevalent PFAS chemicals
- Continue our enforcement actions and clarify our cleanup strategies
- Expand monitoring of PFAS in the environment
- Enhance our research and scientific foundation for addressing PFAS by developing new analytical methods and tools
WHO: EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford
WHAT: PFAS Action Plan Press Conference
WHEN: Thursday, February 14, 10:00 am CST
WHERE: Riverfront Community Center, 123 Esplanade St., Leavenworth, KS 66048
The event will be open to the public and press.
Acting EPA Administrator Wheeler’s 9:00 am EST press conference will be livestreamed at www.epa.gov/live.
Credentialed media: Please RSVP to Ashley Murdie, 913-551-7785 or murdie.ashley@epa.gov, for additional details.
# # #
Learn more about PFAS Community Engagement
Learn more about EPA Region 7
View all Region 7 news releases
Connect with EPA Region 7 on Facebook: www.facebook.com/eparegion7
Follow us on Twitter: @EPARegion7