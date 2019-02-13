News Releases from Region 07

EPA to Announce First-Ever Comprehensive Nationwide PFAS Action Plan on February 14

Contact Information: Ashley Murdie (murdie.ashley@epa.gov) 913-551-7785

Environmental News

NEWS MEDIA ADVISORY

(Lenexa, Kan., Feb. 13, 2019) - Tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford will unveil the Agency’s Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Action Plan at a press conference in Leavenworth, Kansas.

EPA’s Action Plan will:

Move forward with the Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) process outlined in the Safe Drinking Water Act for PFOA and PFOS, two of the most well-known and prevalent PFAS chemicals

Continue our enforcement actions and clarify our cleanup strategies

Expand monitoring of PFAS in the environment

Enhance our research and scientific foundation for addressing PFAS by developing new analytical methods and tools

WHO: EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford

WHAT: PFAS Action Plan Press Conference

WHEN: Thursday, February 14, 10:00 am CST

WHERE: Riverfront Community Center, 123 Esplanade St., Leavenworth, KS 66048

The event will be open to the public and press.

Acting EPA Administrator Wheeler’s 9:00 am EST press conference will be livestreamed at www.epa.gov/live.

Credentialed media: Please RSVP to Ashley Murdie, 913-551-7785 or murdie.ashley@epa.gov, for additional details.

