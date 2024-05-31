EPA Announces $111 Million in Funding for New York State to Upgrade School Bus Fleet and Revitalize Communities

City of Buffalo among nearly 60 New York State communities to benefit under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

May 31, 2024

NEW YORK – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced it is investing $111 million to address polluted sites and put clean school buses on the roads across New York State. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will provide the majority of this historic funding through two transformational programs. Nearly $96 million will be provided through EPA’s Clean School Bus Rebate program to replace existing school buses with cutting-edge, clean and electric models. About $15 million, including $9.5 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding, will be awarded through EPA’s Brownfields program to assess and clean up polluted sites.

EPA Region 2 Administrator Lisa F. Garcia made the announcement on the shores of Lake Erie in Buffalo, New York, alongside Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore and Region 3 Administrator Adam Ortiz. U.S. Representative Tim Kennedy and local community leaders joined the event. The gathering of officials and award selectees marked a celebration of these historic investments at the end of a multi-state trip around Lake Erie that highlighted the far-reaching and lasting impact these investments promise for communities.

“Kids deserve a clean ride to school, and people deserve clean and healthy neighborhoods. For many New York communities, this also means a healthy lake or river front and a safe path to get there,” said EPA Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia. “Today’s announcement shows how EPA is investing in Buffalo's communities and its kids and highlights the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s ability to deliver transformative results in underserved communities throughout New York.”

“This $111 million federal surge will help revitalize New York communities by powering schools across New York with clean, low- and zero-emission school buses and boosting localities to clean up contaminated eyesores across the state. This major fed funding will give our students the clean air on the ride to school they deserve, while also injecting new life into blighted brownfield sites for reuse and redevelopment, opening the door to new economic opportunities,” said Senator Majority Leader Schumer. “From Buffalo to the Bronx, we are putting our kids, families, and communities on the path to a healthier and brighter future thanks to the historic investments from our Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law.”

“Transitioning to a zero-emission school bus fleet not only represents our commitment to a greener future but shows our commitment to the health and well-being of the next generation. New York communities are benefiting from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law investments, including this substantial funding to help school districts make the switch to electric buses. Thank you to President Biden and our partners at the EPA for supporting New York's investments to reduce pollution and build healthy communities," said Governor Kathy Hochul.

“As the former Chair of the New York State Senate Transportation Committee, I made transitioning our school bus fleet to zero emissions a priority,” said Congressman Tim Kennedy (NY-26). “With this latest funding, parents and students can breathe easier know they on safe, clean, electric buses. I’m also pleased to see new funding coming to Western New York to help clean up our industrial legacy of lake and river pollution, ensuring that environmental justice communities can enjoy access to our region’s most important natural resource. Thank you to President Biden for continuing to fight for families and our future.”

Clean School Bus Rebate Program

To further modernize New York’s school transportation, EPA has selected 47 communities to benefit from rebates totaling about $95.7 million for the purchase of over 350 electric buses and five propane buses. Of this total, the Buffalo School District is slated to receive over $8 million to purchase 25 buses. The Clean School Bus Rebate program provides upfront payments to eligible entities to subsidizes buying zero-emission or clean school buses, fund the necessary charging infrastructure, and pay for related expenses like professional training. Recipients get the money upfront to ensure a smooth purchasing process.

School Districts in New York that will benefit:

School District: Organization Name Total Buses Total Rebate Alexandria Central School District 2 $420,000.00 Arlington Central School District 1 $145,000.00 Belleville-Henderson Central School District 1 $345,000.00 Bemus Point Central School District 2 $400,000.00 Bethlehem Central School District 6 $1,200,000.00 Buffalo City School District 25 $8,625,000.00 Canajoharie Central School District 1 $200,000.00 Colton-Pierrepont Central School District 1 $200,000.00 Connetquot Central School District 10 $2,000,000.00 Copenhagen Central School District 1 $200,000.00 Depew Union Free School District 5 $145,000.00 Downsville Central School District 1 $200,000.00 Fairport Central School District 1 $200,000.00 Haverstraw-Stony Point CSD (North Rockland) 10 $2,000,000.00 Hyde Park Central School District 17 $3,400,000.00 Ithaca City School District 4 $800,000.00 Jericho Union Free School District 10 $2,020,000.00 Kings Park Central School District 4 $690,000.00 Lafayette Central School District 1 $200,000.00 Lansingburgh Central School District 22 $7,590,000.00 Margaretville Central School District 1 $345,000.00 Mexico Central School District 1 $200,000.00 Moriah Central School District 1 $200,000.00 Nassau Boces 1 $145,000.00 New York City Geographic District # 2 21 $6,305,000.00 New York City Geographic District # 3 21 $6,225,000.00 New York City Geographic District # 4 21 $6,225,000.00 New York City Geographic District # 7 25 $8,625,000.00 New York City Geographic District #23 25 $6,625,000.00 New York City Geographic District #25 25 $8,625,000.00 North Colonie CSD 2 $290,000.00 North Shore Central School District 6 $1,200,000.00 NYC Chancellor’s Office 25 $6,625,000.00 Pine Valley Central School District (South Dayton) 8 $2,760,000.00 Plattsburgh City School District 1 $345,000.00 Queensbury Union Free School District 4 $800,000.00 Saranac Central School District 2 $400,000.00 Sauquoit Valley Central School District 1 $200,000.00 Scarsdale Union Free School District 4 $800,000.00 South Glens Fall Central School District 10 $2,000,000.00 Spencerport Central School District 2 $400,000.00 Springville-Griffith Institute Central School District 2 $400,000.00 Sweet Home Central School District 8 $1,600,000.00 Union Free School District of the Tarrytowns 5 $1,020,000.00 Union Springs Central School District 1 $200,000.00 Van Hornesville-Owen Young Central School District 1 $200,000.00 Westbury Union Free School District 10 $2,020,000.00

For more details about rebate selections, visit EPA’s Clean School Bus Rebate Program webpage.

Brownfields Multipurpose, Assessment, and Cleanup Grants

Accelerating the assessment and cleanup of brownfield sites in New York, EPA has selected 13 communities that will receive $15.3 million. One of the winners, Buffalo Niagara River Land Trust, will receive a $500,000 Brownfield grant to assess three neighborhoods with environmental justice concerns in the City of Buffalo with the goal of improving water quality and connecting underserved community members to the lake and river waterfronts. EPA will provide the majority of this funding to New York communities through a $1.5 billion investment into Brownfields sites from President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, designed to fast-track site assessments and cleanups, promoting environmental justice.

Grant selectees in New York are:

Organization Location Amount Allegany County Industrial Development Agency NY $500,000 Buffalo Niagara River Land Trust NY $500,000 Family Services, Inc. Poughkeepsie, NY $4,970,806* Fulton County Center for Regional Growth, Inc. NY $500,000 Gloversville NY $1,000,000* Greene County NY $1,500,000 Livingston County NY $1,500,000 Mohawk Valley Economic Development Growth Enterprises Corporation NY $500,000 Niagara County NY $1,500,000 RLF Supplemental Community-Wide Orange County Industrial Development Agency NY $500,000 Seneca County NY $1,500,000 Sullivan County Land Bank Corporation NY $300,000 Youth Ministries for Peace and Justice, Inc. Bronx $500,000

* Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding + RLF Supplemental Funding is non-competitive funding for existing, high-performing RLF recipient

To see details about the grantee selections, visit EPA’s Brownfields Multipurpose, Assessment and Cleanup Applicant webpage.

What They’re Saying:

"Once again, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which I helped get done, is delivering real-life improvements for the people I serve. Upgrading to clean electric energy school buses that save money and are funded with our federal dollars, and not school taxes, are what we need to undo the years of environmental damage and move our country forward," said Congressman Tom Suozzi (NY-03).

“From implementing clean transportation to addressing decades of pollution, under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law we are creating a sustainable future across New York State,” said Congresswoman Grace Meng (NY-06). “Today we are yet again making historic investments in electric school buses to help school districts across the state make the transition to clean energy, while also providing critical funding for communities to remediate and reverse pollution. As New York's representative on the House of Representatives’ Regional Leadership Council – which works to promote and implement legislation signed by President Biden – I am proud to see federal funding supporting a cleaner and healthier future for our students, families, and neighborhoods.”

"No child should be exposed to the harmful impacts of pollution on their daily ride to school. That’s why I am proud to celebrate the EPA’s announcement of $111 million in transformative funding through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that will deliver clean school buses to students across our state and begin to address the crisis of brownfield sites that have, for too long, marred the health of our communities. I am grateful to have partners like Regional Administrator Garcia and the EPA fighting for the resources our students need to reach the futures they deserve," said Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke (NY-09).

"Building the future our children will inherit starts now," Congressman Dan Goldman (NY-10) said. "I applaud President Biden and the EPA for using the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to invest in electric school buses and to clean up pollution sites across the State. We will work together to ensure a cleaner, greener future for children and families."

“President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to deliver for NY! Today, I’m proud to join the EPA in announcing that NYC School Districts #2 and 3 in Manhattan have been selected for a combined $12 million in Clean School Bus funding to accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles and produce cleaner air for students and our communities. Altogether, this funding will allow for purchasing and maintaining 42 new electric school buses.” said Representative Jerrold Nadler (NY-12).

“I commend EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan and Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia on today’s announcement furthering the agency’s investment to ensure a clean school bus fleet for New York State,” said Congressman Adriano Espaillat (NY-13). “The Clean School Bus Program is accelerating our transition to zero-emission and clean school buses by replacing older buses with electric and clean school bus replacements. These upgrades will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and lead to cleaner air for students, bus drivers, and school staff working near the bus loading areas, and will have tremendous positive impacts on the communities that the buses drive through each day.”

“It is essential that our kids have safe, healthy spaces to learn and our communities have clean, pollution-free neighborhoods,” said Congressman Jamaal Bowman, Ed.D. (NY-16). “We are facing a climate catastrophe that disproportionately impacts our most marginalized communities who have experienced redlining and institutional discrimination. We have a responsibility to our young people, who will inherit the world we create for them, to make bold investments in climate resilience, clean energy, and environmental justice. This $111 million investment to address polluted sites and put clean school buses on roads across New York is an important step forward for children and communities throughout the state. I’m proud to join EPA Administrator Lisa Garcia and my colleagues in celebrating this funding. We must keep pushing for transformational legislation to invest in safe, healthy, clean spaces for everyone, especially our kids.”

“As Ulster County Executive, I brought a fleet of green buses to our communities. From energy cost savings to cleaner air to help our kids breathe easier, our communities are reaping the benefits,” said Congressman Pat Ryan (N-18). “I’m proud that this funding from the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is bringing those benefits to Hyde Park and Arlington, too. I’ll keep working every day for every single family in the Hudson Valley to have the cleaner air they deserve.”

“Investing in the health and vitality of our environment and the safety of our young people are two of the greatest investments we can make,” said Congressman Joe Morelle (NY-25). “This $111 million in federal funding for New York State—a significant portion of which I helped secure in Washington through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law—will help improve transportation and infrastructure here in Rochester and provide peace of mind for families. I’m grateful to Environmental Protection Agency Regional Administrator Lisa Garcia and the Biden Administration for their ongoing commitment to investing in projects to protect and restore our environment, and I look forward to continuing our work together.”

