EPA Announces $1.13 Million in Regional Source Reduction Assistance Grant Opportunities

Priorities include reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, environmental justice

May 27, 2022

ATLANTA (May 27, 2022) - Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is announcing a grant funding opportunity for non-profit organizations, tribes, and state and local governments within EPA Regions 3, 4, 7, 8, 9 and 10 to advance innovative, cost-effective, and replicable source reduction approaches that save energy and water, reduce pollution, and improve human health and the environment. Source reduction, also known as pollution prevention (P2) means preventing pollution at the source rather than managing waste after it is produced. In support of the Biden-Harris Administration’s priorities, these grants will emphasize projects that support environmental justice and prevention of greenhouse gas emissions.

The grants being announced today follow two announcements earlier this year of $23 million in P2 grant opportunities that included $14 million made possible by the $100 million investment in EPA’s P2 program provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“Investments in pollution prevention pay dividends for human health, the environment and economic growth,” said EPA Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention Deputy Assistant Administrator for Pollution Prevention Jennie Romer. “Promoting practical and innovative techniques to research, study, educate, or train organizations on preventing pollution can reduce the use of hazardous chemicals, decrease toxic pollutants, and save water and energy, all while helping businesses and other organizations save money.”

The United States produces billions of pounds of pollution each year and spends billions of dollars per year controlling this pollution. Source reduction activities can lessen exposure to toxic chemicals, conserve natural resources, and reduce financial costs for businesses, particularly waste management, and cleanup. These practices are essential for protecting health, improving environmental conditions in and around disadvantaged communities, and preserving natural resources like wetlands, groundwater sources, and other critical ecosystems.

Under the grant opportunity being announced today, EPA anticipates awarding between eight and 27 awards ranging from $40,000 to $250,000, with up to a total of $1,135,000 in federal funds available. EPA may make additional awards under this solicitation if additional funding becomes available after the original selections are made. Applications require a cost share or match of 5% of the federal funds.

EPA is particularly interested in receiving applications for projects in that are designed to achieve measurable reductions of greenhouse gas emissions, projects that result in reduced generation and use of hazardous materials, projects that address reducing use of natural resources such as energy or water, and projects that support environmental justice for underserved communities.

Eligible applicants include states, local, interstate, and intrastate government agencies and instrumentalities, federally recognized tribes, inter-tribal consortia, and non-profit organizations. All projects must take place within the geographic boundaries of one of EPA Regions 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, and 10.

Proposals are due by July 22, 2022. Additional information is available on www.grants.gov under the Funding Opportunity Announcement EPA-REGIONS-LCRD-2022-01. Please consult the solicitation for further details.

