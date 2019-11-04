News Releases from Region 05

EPA announces $188,000 grant to advance Great Lakes education in Michigan

Contact Information: Rhiannon Dee (dee.rhiannon@epa.gov) 312-886-4882

For Immediate Release: No. 19-OPA110

Lansing, Mich. (Nov. 4, 2019) – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a $188,000 Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI) grant to Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to educate students and train educators about Great Lakes environmental issues.

EGLE’s Next Generation Michigan Environmental Education Curriculum Support Project will support of the goal of educating our youth about the importance of the Great Lakes ecosystem. The GLRI grant funds will be used to revise curriculum, train educators, and promote Great Lakes-based ecosystem education and stewardship.

“U.S. Environmental Protection Agency values the importance of environmental education, especially when it comes to the economic and environmental significance of our Great Lakes,” said EPA Great Lakes National Program Manager and Regional Administrator Cathy Stepp. “Through this Great Lakes Restoration Initiative grant, EPA and Michigan EGLE are furthering our commitment to increasing awareness and developing the next generation of environmental leaders.”

“This grant will allow EGLE to work collaboratively with approximately 600 educators to train them on the water quality and ecosystems curriculum,” said Michael McClellan, Director of EGLE’s Environmental Support Division. “The curriculum connects students to the world right outside their door so they can learn about Michigan’s incredibly diverse environment and how to be good stewards to protect it for future generations.”

Environmental education increases public awareness and knowledge about environmental issues. In doing so, it provides the public with the necessary skills to make informed decisions and take responsible action. For more information: https://www.epa.gov/education

For more information on GLRI, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/great-lakes-funding/great-lakes-restoration-initiative-glri.

###