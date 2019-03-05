News Releases from Region 03

EPA Announces 2018 Annual Superfund Accomplishments

PHILADELPHIA (MARCH 4, 2019) -- Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is releasing Superfund’s annual report covering major accomplishments and environmental progress during fiscal year 2018. The Superfund program is a top priority for EPA under President Trump, and the agency is making great strides in accelerating sites through remediation and back to productive use. As detailed in the report, communities across the country are benefitting from these efforts.

“We are proud to report that in Fiscal Year 2018 EPA deleted all or part of 22 sites from the National Priorities List, the largest number of deletions in one year since 2005,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “By renewing and elevating our focus on Superfund under President Trump, we are accelerating cleanups, returning sites to productive reuse, and revitalizing communities across the country.”

“In EPA’s Mid-Atlantic Region, we continue to work with our partners and stakeholders to achieve goals that will continue to enhance our Superfund program,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “Accomplishments under the Superfund program continue to demonstrate how we work together to strengthen our commitment to better protect human health and the environment.”

During Fiscal Year 2018, the Mid-Atlantic Region deleted three sites from the National Priorities List: the Dorney Road Landfill Superfund Site in Berks and Lehigh counties, Pa.; the Recticon/Allied Steel Corp. Superfund Site in Chester County, Pa.; and the Ordnance Works Disposal Areas Superfund Site in Morgantown, W.Va. The Mid-Atlantic Region also partially deleted a segment of the North Penn 6 site in Lansdale, Pa. from the list in 2018.

Highlights of EPA’s 2018 accomplishments include:

Improving human health for people living near our sites by controlling potential or actual human exposure risk at 32 additional Superfund National Priorities List (NPL) sites and controlling the migration of contaminated groundwater at 29 sites.

Deleting 18 full and four partial sites from the NPL – the largest number of deletions in one year since 2005 – signaling to the surrounding communities that EPA has completed the job of transforming these once highly contaminated areas.

Returning sites to communities for redevelopment by identifying 51 additional sites as having all long-term protections in place and meeting our “sitewide ready for anticipated use” designation, the highest annual result since 2013.

Completing or providing oversight of 242 Superfund removal actions at sites where contamination posed an imminent and substantial threat to human health and the environment.

Quickly and effectively responding to large scale emergencies brought on by hurricanes, wildfires, and other natural disasters in California, North Carolina, Puerto Rico and elsewhere.

Moving many sites closer to completion by making decisions that have been delayed, including West Lake Landfill in Bridgeton, Mo.; USS Lead in East Chicago, Ind.; and San Jacinto Waste Pits in Channelview, Texas.

In addition, in July 2018, on the one-year anniversary of the agency’s Superfund Task Force Recommendations, EPA issued a report covering Task Force accomplishments to date and laying out its plan for completing the remaining recommendations in 2019.

