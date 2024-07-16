EPA Announces $20.4 Million to Support Clean U.S. Manufacturing of Construction Materials Across New York, New Jersey, and Puerto Rico

July 16, 2024

NEW YORK – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the selection of six recipients across Region 2 that together will receive approximately $20,463,059 in grants to support efforts to report and reduce climate pollution from the manufacturing of construction materials. EPA estimates that the construction materials used in buildings and other built infrastructure account for more than 15% of annual global greenhouse gas emissions.

Billions of tons of concrete, asphalt, steel, glass and other construction materials and products are required to build, maintain and operate our country’s buildings and infrastructure. The U.S. leads the world in the production of clean construction materials, and these transformative awards from President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act—the largest climate investment in history--will reduce climate pollution by helping businesses measure the carbon emissions associated with extracting, transporting, and manufacturing their products.

The grants will support the Biden-Harris Administration’s Federal Buy Clean Initiative, which leverages the U.S. government’s sway as the largest purchaser on Earth to catalyze demand for clean construction materials used in federal buildings, highways, and infrastructure projects. The grants will be awarded to businesses, universities and nonprofit organizations serving all 50 states and will help disclose the environmental impacts associated with manufacturing concrete, asphalt, glass, steel, wood, and other materials.

Pioneer Millworks – (working in NY /OR) has been selected to receive $302,300 and will be working both regionally and in region 10 to develop environmental product declarations (EPDs) for reclaimed and sustainably harvested wood flooring and paneling manufactured in the U.S. and to quantify their environmental advantages over existing EPDs. This initiative seeks to establish the environmental and marketing benefits of using more sustainable content and minimizing unhealthy chemicals in wood products.

Cornell University working in CA/ NY has been selected to receive $2,499,999 and will be working both regionally and in region 9 to address gaps and challenges in the deconstruction-to-reuse value chain by convening experts across academia, industry and nonprofit organizations. Along with project partners Urban Machine (UM), Finger Lakes ReUse (FLR) and Build Reuse (BR) – Cornell University will develop a process and template called Salvage EPD (SEPD) that will function as a product catalog for salvaged materials.

HOLCIM US, Inc. (working in AL/CO/IL/MA/MD/MI/MO/ NJ /NV/ NY /OH/OK/PA/SC/TX/UT ) has been selected to receive $1,371,814 and will be working both regionally and across regions 1,3,4,5,7,8 and 9. HOLCIM seeks to launch the EPD Accelerator Project which will increase the transparency of data on environmental emissions associated with the production of construction materials, generate robust EPDs with a diversity of manufacturers from across the U.S., and drive market demand for lower carbon construction materials.

Rochester Institute of Technology (working in NY ) has been selected to receive $1,298,635. The university’s Golisano Institute for Sustainability aims to enhance the environmental impact data related to the production of construction materials and products, specifically those utilizing post-consumer waste. By providing technical assistance and conducting comprehensive life cycle assessments, the initiative will to promote a more circular economy, reduce landfill waste, conserve natural resources, and lower embodied carbon.

Heidelberg Materials US, Inc. (working in IN/ NY /OR/PA/TX/WA) was selected to receive $5,000,000 and will be working regionally and in regions 3,5, 6 and 10 to create a robust, web-based tool that can help ready-mix concrete, cement and aggregate facilities produce EPDs and enable real-time adjustments and more. The tool will be made public to assist and improve the industry as a whole. The creation of a rapid and efficient EPD builder holds the potential to revolutionize carbon accounting and decision-making that will drive sustainability across the industry, enhancing the competitiveness of environmentally conscious manufacturers.

Oklahoma State University (working in AL/HI/IL/MD/NC/NH/NV/OK/OR/PR/WA) has been selected to receive $9,990,311 and will be working regionally and in regions 1, 3,4, 5, 6 and 9 to create a National Center for Sustainable Construction Materials to promote low carbon construction materials (LCCMs) and generate robust EPDs for materials such as asphalt, concrete, steel and their additives. In collaboration with 11 universities across the U.S., including the University of Illinois and University of North Carolina at Charlotte, the project will provide extensive training, create educational programs, and design tools and incentives for adopting LCCMs.

“As America continues to build more and thrive under President Biden’s leadership, cleaner construction materials like concrete and steel are increasingly essential for the nation’s prosperity,” said EPA Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe. "These historic investments will expand market access for a new generation of more climate-friendly construction materials, and further grow American jobs that are paving the way to the clean energy economy.”

“As we face the challenges of climate change, it is crucial to innovate and invest in sustainable practices," said EPA Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia. "These grants will support businesses and institutions in our Region as they lead the way in reducing greenhouse gas emissions from construction materials and help build a cleaner, more resilient future for all our communities.”

“NJDEP congratulates our partners at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on providing $160 million in support of initiatives to reduce climate pollution resulting from the manufacture of construction materials and products,” New Jersey Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette said. “We are extremely grateful to the Biden-Harris Administration for its transformative programs and initiatives that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and protect America’s environment while encouraging economic growth and green infrastructure.”

“I am proud to see money for clean construction make its way to New Jersey. We need to ensure American manufacturing is as climate-friendly as possible, and this investment brings us one step closer to our goals,” said Senator Bob Menendez.

“New York State is leading the fight against climate change and is paving the way to a greener future. This monumental investment by the EPA will help reduce climate pollution and greenhouse gas emissions associated with the extraction, transport and manufacturing of construction materials and products. I’m proud to have fought to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, which is making this investment possible and has already unlocked millions to tackle climate change. I thank the EPA for making this critical investment and will continue to fight to protect our environment for generations to come,” said Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.

The grants will help businesses develop robust, high-quality environmental product declarations (EPDs), which show environmental impacts across the life of a product and can catalyze more sustainable purchasing decisions by allowing buyers to compare. Investments in data and tools will make high-quality EPDs available for 14 material categories, which include both new and salvaged or reused materials. These efforts will help standardize and expand the market for construction products with lower greenhouse gas emissions. They will make it easier for federal, state and local governments and other institutional buyers to ensure the construction projects they fund use more climate-friendly products and materials.

EPA is also announcing expanded technical assistance opportunities to businesses, the federal government and other organizations across America. EPA will initially offer EPD development support and direct businesses to resources to help them measure and reduce the embodied carbon associated with their materials, such as those provided by the ENERGY STAR Industrial program. Federal agencies and their suppliers will be able to compare the climate impact of various materials to drive near-term greenhouse gas emissions reductions. Robust EPD data will be further strengthened by a new label program under development that will identify low carbon construction materials for the growing Buy Clean marketplace.

Together, the grants and technical assistance programs will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and support American jobs. These programs are made possible by the Biden Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which creates significant investments aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions associated with the extraction, transport and manufacturing of construction materials and products. The Inflation Reduction Act also provides more than $2 billion to the General Services Administration to use low embodied carbon materials in the construction and renovation of federal buildings and $2 billion to the Federal Highway Administration to incentivize or reimburse the use of low embodied carbon construction materials in certain transportation projects.

Selections are contingent upon completion of legal and administrative requirements and grantees are tentatively expected to receive their funding in late summer.

Learn more about EPA’s Grant Program for Reducing Embodied Greenhouse Gases in Construction Materials and Products.

