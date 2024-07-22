EPA Announces $3 Million for Community-Driven Solutions to Cut Climate Pollution Across the Hudson Valley in New York

July 22, 2024

Contact Information (212)-637-3672 Stephen McBay ( mcbay.stephen@epa.gov

NEW YORK - Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America agenda, announced the selection of Hudson Valley Regional Council to receive a $3 million Climate Pollution Reduction Grant to implement community-driven solutions that tackle the climate crisis, reduce air pollution, advance environmental justice and accelerate America’s clean energy transition.

Hudson Valley Regional Council’s proposed project will advance measures to reduce fugitive methane emissions from closed landfills using biofilters. A biofilter uses layers of porous and organic material like compost to oxidize methane in landfill gas. Methane is a climate “super pollutant” that is many times more potent than carbon dioxide and is responsible for approximately one third of the warming from greenhouse gases occurring today. The program aims to improve landfills by providing technical assistance for the future installation of solar arrays, battery storage systems and native pollinator gardens that support ecological restoration. The Hudson Valley Regional Council was established in 1977 as an organization of county governments comprising Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester counties. It assists the people of NY with planning and education, and it advocates for the community.

“EPA is thrilled to partner with the Hudson Valley Regional Council on its proposed program to reduce climate pollution and help bring down methane gas from landfills across New York,” said Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia. “Methane is a potent greenhouse gas, and this program will offer much needed assistance to significantly improve air quality and drive the adoption of clean energy through innovative and sustainable solutions.”

“This critical federal grant, created by the Inflation Reduction Act I led to passage, will enable the Mid-Hudson Municipal Landfill Emissions Mitigation program to utilize biofilters to reduce the noxious and potent methane emissions from closed landfills. The selected application will assist in providing technical assistance to install solar arrays and battery storage systems, while supporting ecological restoration through installation of native pollinator gardens to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and boost the urgent fight against climate change,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“Investing in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and harmful air pollution is critical to combating climate change and create a greener future for all,” said Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. “I am thrilled to see that the Hudson Valley Regional Council has been selected for this grant to reduce fugitive methane emissions and help protect Hudson Valley communities from pollution. I am proud to have helped create the Climate Pollution Reduction Grants program through the Inflation Reduction Act and to have advocated to secure this funding for the Hudson Valley Regional Council. I thank the EPA for making this critical investment to address climate pollution and will continue to fight to mitigate climate change across New York State.”

“With the Hudson Valley experiencing yet another historic heat wave, the health of our families and climate can’t wait any longer. We have to act now to reduce greenhouse gas pollution,” said Representative Pat Ryan (NY-18). “I’m proud that this funding from the landmark Inflation Reduction Act will help the Hudson Valley Regional Council fight methane pollution – among the most potent greenhouse gasses – right here at home. That’s cleaner air for our families now and cooler air for future generations. I’ll keep fighting for the clean air, water, and soil that every American deserves.”

EPA made its selections through a rigorous grant competition, reviewing nearly 300 applications to ensure the competition was fair and impartial. Applications were submitted by entities from across the country and requested a total of nearly $33 billion in funding.

The 25 selected applications – from states, a Tribe, local governments, and coalitions of these entities – will receive federal funding to implement local and regional solutions. Many of these projects can be expanded and provide examples and blueprints that other states, local governments, Tribes, and even businesses can replicate in their work to tackle the climate crisis.

These selected projects will implement ambitious climate pollution reduction measures designed by states, Tribes and local governments that will achieve significant cumulative GHG reductions by 2030 and beyond. Together, these grants are estimated to reduce greenhouse gas pollution by as much as 148 million metric tons by 2030 and by 971 million metric tons by 2050, based on estimates provided by the selected applicants.

EPA expects to announce up to an additional $300 million in selections under the Climate Pollution Reduction Grants program for Tribes, Tribal consortia, and territories in the coming weeks.

State, Tribal, and local action is vital to deliver on the President’s commitment to reduce climate pollution by over 50% by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions no later than 2050. The innovative measures contained in the selected applications, developed with input from local communities, are expected to achieve substantial public health benefits such as reducing exposure to extreme heat, improving air quality, reducing energy burden for lower income Americans, improving climate resilience, and providing workforce and economic development opportunities, particularly in low-income and disadvantaged communities.

The Climate Pollution Reduction Grants advance President Biden’s historic Justice40 Initiative, which aims to ensure 40% of the overall benefits of certain climate, clean energy, and other federal investments flow to disadvantaged communities that are marginalized by underinvestment and overburdened by pollution.

The grants will fund projects supporting the deployment of technologies and programs to reduce greenhouse gases and other harmful pollution across the country and build the infrastructure, housing, industry, and competitive economy needed for a clean energy future. These grants will also help businesses capitalize on new opportunities, spur economic growth and job creation by supporting new and growing industries, and support development of training programs to prepare workers. EPA expects to award the funds later this year, once all legal and administrative requirements are satisfied.

Many of the proposed projects contained in the selected applications announced today, as well as the $250 million in planning grant funding that EPA is providing under the CPRG program for development of Climate Action Plans by state, local, and Tribal governments across the country, will complement the Biden-Harris Administration’s historic federal actions and national climate strategies across sectors. Those include: the U.S. National Blueprint for Transportation Decarbonization, the Administration’s efforts to achieve 100% clean electricity by 2035 and make zero emissions construction common practice by 2030, the Industrial Decarbonization Roadmap, the U.S. Buildings Decarbonization Blueprint, the Administration’s climate-smart agriculture efforts and Nature Based Solutions Roadmap, the U.S. Methane Emissions Reduction Action Plan, the National Climate Resilience Framework, and more.

