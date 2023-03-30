EPA Announces $3 Million For New York to Plan Innovative Climate Projects Across the State

Funds from EPA’s New Climate Pollution Reduction Grant Program were made possible by President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act

March 30, 2023

NEW YORK - Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced it will award $3 million for New York to plan innovative strategies to cut climate pollution and build clean energy economies across the state. Earlier this month, EPA announced the availability of the funds, which represent the first funding going to states, local governments, Tribes, and territories from the Climate Pollution Reduction Grants (CPRG) program created by President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. Later this year, EPA will launch a competition for $4.6 billion in funding to implement projects and initiatives included in the plans. New York will be eligible to receive that implementation funding because it has opted in to receive the planning grant.

New York is among the 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico that are eligible to receive $3 million each in EPA Climate Pollution Reduction planning grant funds. New York will use the funds to augment climate planning in collaboration with municipalities statewide and to conduct meaningful engagement with communities, including with overburdened communities throughout the state. New York State’s Climate Act passed in 2019 is among the most ambitious climate laws in the nation. New York State's nation-leading climate agenda calls for an orderly and just transition that creates family-sustaining jobs, continues fostering a green economy across all sectors and ensures that at least 35 percent, with a goal of 40 percent, of the benefits of clean energy and energy efficiency investments are directed to disadvantaged communities. Guided by some of the nation’s most aggressive climate and clean energy initiatives, New York is on a path to achieving a zero-emission electricity sector by 2040, including 70 percent renewable energy generation by 2030, and economywide carbon neutrality by mid-century. New York’s participation in the CPRG program will support its ongoing efforts to reduce economy-wide greenhouse gas emissions and ensure all communities equitably benefit in the clean energy transition.

“New York is once again proving itself to be a national climate leader. By signing on to this program, it is positioning communities across the state, large and small, to holistically reduce climate pollution and its impacts, especially for those most overburdened by environmental pollution,” said EPA Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia. “The Inflation Reduction Act represents the most unique and important opportunity we have ever had to tackle the climate crisis. We’re happy to provide this critical support to New York State to establish healthier communities and create job opportunities.”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said, "New York continues to lead the nation in our efforts to fight the climate crisis, creating good-paying jobs in the energy sector and cutting pollution that impacts some of our most vulnerable communities. Thanks to the leadership of the Biden Administration and our Congressional Delegation, New York is set to receive significant federal funding from the Inflation Reduction Act that will advance innovative climate action and ensure a cleaner, greener environment for future generations."

Basil Seggos, Commissioner, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Co-Chair of the State’s Climate Action Council said, “With this support from our federal partners, New York will continue our collaborative, groundbreaking efforts to improve air quality, spur innovation, create jobs, and address the impacts of climate change. The Inflation Reduction Act will help us to reach our ambitious climate targets while ensuring those historically burdened by pollution are prioritized to achieve equity and justice, improve public health and quality of life, and create opportunities for the future. Thank you to the Biden Administration, EPA Administrator Regan, and EPA Region 2 Administrator Garcia for this continued partnership and support on climate.”

Doreen Harris, President and CEO, New York State Energy Research and Development Authority and Co-Chair of the State’s Climate Action Council said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, the opportunity to leverage current and future federal funding opportunities under the Inflation Reduction Act will allow us to deliver critical benefits to communities across the state, including those historically underserved, as we establish an equitable and just transition to a growing green economy. Our economy-wide efforts to advance clean energy and climate initiatives that address the most pressing climate challenges of our time are stronger thanks to the leadership and partnership from the Biden Administration and the EPA, and are providing meaningful health, economic, and environmental benefits that will be felt for generations to come.”

“This award for New York State will continue the incredible work of the CLCPA – which I helped get over the finish line – as New York continues to lead the pack in climate action,” said U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer. “This funding opens the way for even more federal assistance as the EPA continues administering the billions I secured for climate action through the Inflation Reduction Act. I will continue to fight tooth and nail to ensure New York gets the funding it needs to reduce emissions while promoting environmental justice and the workforce of tomorrow.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “New York State is leading the fight to tackle climate change and is paving the way to a greener future. I fought hard to pass the Inflation Reduction Act to bring home the most significant climate investment in our nation’s history. This $3 million investment from the Climate Pollution Reduction Grants program, which was created by the IRA, will help New York continue its ambitious work in clean energy and will help New York reach its goal to reduce carbon emissions 40% by 2030. I thank President Biden for his leadership and I remain a committed partner in the Senate on achieving our decarbonization targets and protecting our environment for generations to come.”

“The impacts of climate change have touched communities all across the nation from Queens to areas throughout our state, but through groundbreaking and innovative strategies, we will continue to build clean energy economies and fight back against climate pollution,” said Congresswoman Grace Meng (NY-06). “I am proud to have helped establish the Climate Pollution Reduction Grant Program through my support of the Inflation Reduction Act, and am thrilled that New York will be receiving $3 million through this program. New York State has some of the most ambitious climate laws in the nation. This grant will help continue New York’s efforts to develop strategies that fight climate change and further be a national leader on this issue."

“Climate change is an existential threat to our state, nation, and planet. That's why New York needs bold solutions to tackle this crisis head on," said Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez (NY-07). "The $3 million in funding announced today will help develop innovative plans to increase renewable energy use and achieve net-zero emissions. This investment in cutting pollution and supporting our clean energy economy was made possible through the Inflation Reduction Act, which I was a proud supporter of."

“Studies have proven time and time again that Black and Brown communities disproportionately bear the brunt of climate change. I was proud to vote for the Inflation Reduction Act last Congress, which was the largest investment in both combatting climate change and promoting environmental justice in American history. The announcement by the EPA today shows that these historic investments in tackling air pollution and combatting climate change are coming to the people of Brooklyn and New York State. I’m pleased to see that progress come to fruition, and I look forward to continuing to champion climate justice legislation to deliver for our communities and our environment,” said Congresswoman Yvette Clarke (NY-09).

“New York City is on the frontlines of the climate crisis so we must be a leader in innovation and the advancement of strategies to curtail pollution and mitigate the worst impacts of climate change,” Congressman Dan Goldman (NY-10) said. “New York State has some of the most rigorous climate laws in the nation and I’m thankful that funding in President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act will help us meet our ambitious goals. I’m looking forward to continuing to push the envelope at the federal level in the fight against climate change and for a clean energy future.”

“Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, New York will continue to be at the forefront of our nation’s fight against the climate crisis,” said Congressman Jerry Nadler (NY-12). “I’m proud to have voted to deliver this funding which will allow New York State to discover new ways to address climate pollution while creating good-paying jobs by expanding our clean-energy economy. I applaud both the EPA and NYSDEC for our shared commitment to advancing environmental justice, and will look forward to working with them as IRA funds continue to make their way to New York.”

“I am encouraged by today’s announcement from the EPA and NYSDEC to provide $3 million in funding for the development of innovative and progressive strategies to help tackle climate pollution and build clean energy economies throughout New York," said Congressman Adriano Espaillat (NY-13). "These funds are made available as a direct result of the Inflation Reduction Act, which I helped to secure in Congress and will support New York's efforts to prioritize investments in renewable and clean energy alternatives. Daily we are making progress toward greater climate solutions, and I vow to continue my efforts alongside our federal and state partners to deliver the economic and eco-friendly future New Yorkers deserve."

“Combating both indoor and outdoor pollution to protect and improve the health and safety of people living in the Bronx, particularly those in public housing and adjacent to major highways, has been one of my highest priorities in Congress,” said U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres (NY-15). “This substantial investment from the Climate Pollution Reduction Grants program will help communities like mine develop innovate strategies to not only fight pollution and greenhouse gas emissions but build clean energy economies for the future. It’s just one of the many reasons I’m proud to have supported the landmark Inflation Reduction Act – the most significant piece of climate-related legislation in American history.”

“This federal funding is desperately needed to help New York navigate the climate crisis and invest in strategies that will both reduce pollution and create good-paying, middle class jobs across the Hudson Valley,” said Representative Pat Ryan (NY-18). “I’m looking forward to working alongside our partners at EPA and NYSDEC to implement the Inflation Reduction Act and continue to lower carbon emissions.

“Last year, we took a powerful, critically-needed climate action by advancing our Inflation Reduction Act,” Rep. Paul Tonko (NY-20) said. “Now, New York can access these investments and build upon their comprehensive planning efforts to ensure a just, equitable, and rapid clean energy transition. I’m proud of my work to deliver this funding, and it is my hope that, by making the most of this grant, New York will be empowered to secure future IRA funding and continue down its path in leading our nation in tackling the climate crisis.”

“It’s going to take concrete steps to combat the climate crisis, which is why I fought to pass the most significant climate bill in the history of our nation,” said Congressman Joe Morelle (NY-25). “I’m grateful to the Environmental Protection Agency for awarding this Climate Pollution Reduction Grant to New York state so we can develop and implement innovative strategies to accelerate our transition to a clean economy.”

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) said, “This is a $3 million investment in the health of New York residents and communities. The Inflation Reduction Act is continuing to deliver on the promise of a cleaner environment for our children as well as opportunity and jobs in a robust green U.S. economy.”

About the Climate Pollution Reduction Grant Program

The CPRG planning grants will support states, territories, Tribes, municipalities and air agencies, in the creation of comprehensive, innovative strategies for reducing pollution and ensuring that investments maximize benefits, especially for low-income and disadvantaged communities. These climate plans will include:

Greenhouse gas emissions inventories;

Emissions projections and reduction targets;

Economic, health, and social benefits, including to low-income and disadvantaged communities;

Plans to leverage other sources of federal funding including the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act;

Workforce needs to support decarbonization and a clean energy economy; and

Future government staffing and budget needs.

In program guidance released earlier this month, EPA describes how the agency intends to award and manage CPRG funds to eligible entities, including states, metropolitan areas, Tribes, and territories.

Next Steps

This funding for climate planning will be followed later this year by a national grant competition for $4.6 billion in implementation grant funding that will support the expeditious implementation of investment-ready policies created by the CPRG planning grants, programs, and projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the near term. Through the CPRG program, EPA will support the development and deployment of technologies and solutions that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and harmful air pollution, as well as transition America to a clean energy economy that benefits all Americans.

By summer 2023, EPA Regional Offices expect to award and administer the funding agreements once all legal and administrative requirements are satisfied.

More information on the Climate Pollution Reduction Grants

CPRG Planning Grant Program Guidances

Sign up for notifications about the Climate Pollution Reduction Grants

More information about New York’s Climate Scoping Plan and New York’s framework for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and achieving net-zero emissions.

