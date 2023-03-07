EPA announces additional $65 million for Superfund cleanup projects at Montana mining sites

Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds to be used at three Superfund sites will ensure a safer, cleaner, and pollution-free future for local communities

March 7, 2023

HELENA -The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today announced approximately $65 million in funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to address cleanup projects at three Superfund sites across Montana: the Basin Mining Area, in Jefferson County; the Carpenter Snow Creek Mining District, in Cascade County; and the Upper Ten Mile Creek Mining Area in Lewis and Clark County.

“This announcement ensures these Superfund mining sites and watersheds will continue to receive funding to address long-standing contamination,” said EPA Regional Administrator KC Becker. “Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, EPA is delivering much-needed resources to improve the environment, public health, and quality of life in Montana communities.”

Mine waste site in the Upper Ten Mile Mining District.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provided a historic investment of $3.5 billion for Superfund cleanup work. In addition to funding activity at the three mining sites, this investment is enabling EPA to increase funding for and accelerate essential work needed to prepare sites across the state for construction and ensure that communities are meaningfully involved in the cleanup process.

“Montanans shouldn’t have to worry about whether their communities are clean, safe places to live, work, and raise their families,” said U.S. Senator Jon Tester. “It’s past time we get these cleanups done, and make the affected communities in Jefferson, Cascade, and Lewis and Clark Counties whole. I’m proud to have secured this funding through my Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and am working closely with EPA to ensure these dollars get where they need to go as soon as possible.”

“Montana DEQ is committed to protecting our communities and championing a healthy environment,” said DEQ Director Chris Dorrington. “This funding will enable us to make significant progress and ensure cleanup at three important Superfund sites in Montana.”

EPA is finalizing cleanup plans and preparing funding mechanisms to get construction work started at these sites as soon as possible.

Background:

In 1980, Congress passed the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act, known as Superfund. The law gave EPA the authority and funds to hold polluters accountable for cleaning up the most contaminated sites across the country. When no viable responsible party is found or cannot afford the cleanup, EPA steps in to address risks to human health and the environment using funds appropriated by Congress, like the funding provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is a once-in-a-generation investment that will create millions of jobs modernizing our infrastructure, turn the climate crisis into an opportunity, and put us on a path to win the economic competition for the 21st century.

