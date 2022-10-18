EPA Announces Community Meeting Oct. 26 to Discuss Environmental Concerns in Verona, Missouri

Multiple federal and state agency partners will provide update on recent and ongoing efforts in Verona community

October 18, 2022

Contact Information 913-518-4154 Ben Washburn ( washburn.ben@epa.gov

LENEXA, KAN. (OCT. 18, 2022) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7 will hold a Public Availability Session and Community Meeting at the Verona High School on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The session will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by the meeting with a presentation at 7 p.m. Following the presentation by the attending agencies, EPA will facilitate a question-and-answer session until 9 p.m.

“We are following through on our commitment to the city of Verona by bringing together federal, state, and local partners who are vital for protecting public health and the environment,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Meg McCollister. “EPA and our partner agencies will be available to share information and answer community and individual questions in Verona on Oct. 26.”

At the Public Availability Session, representatives from EPA, Missouri Department of Natural Resources (MoDNR), Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (MDHSS), and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will be available for one-on-one discussions and questions.

The purpose of the session and meeting is to provide an update on EPA’s ongoing community air monitoring efforts, and to allow partner agencies to provide updates on their work regarding the BCP Ingredients Inc. facility in Verona. EPA will also provide an update on the Syntex Facility Superfund Site, the boundary of which encompasses the BCP facility.

The Community Meeting follows a December 2021 Public Meeting where EPA provided an update on air pollution and groundwater contamination in Verona. In 2019, EPA held additional meetings with the city of Verona and general public to inform them about health risks associated with ethylene oxide emissions, and to provide an update on the groundwater investigation at the Syntex Facility Superfund Site.

Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022

Public Availability Session: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

(Break from 6:30 to 7 p.m.)

Community Meeting: 7 to 9 p.m.

The session and meeting will be held at:

Verona Senior High School

101 E. Ella Street

Verona, Missouri

EPA is committed to providing reasonable accommodations to individuals with disabilities. For reasonable accommodations at the Public Availability Session and Community Meeting, please contact Euleashia Embry at: embry.euleashia@epa.gov.

# # #

Learn more about EPA Region 7

View all Region 7 news releases

Connect with EPA Region 7 on Facebook: www.facebook.com/eparegion7

Follow us on Twitter: @EPARegion7​​​​​​