EPA Announces Grant Opportunity Supporting Innovative Solutions for Reducing Pollution

WASHINGTON (March 5, 2020) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is seeking grant applications through the Source Reduction Assistance Grant Program from states, federally recognized tribes, universities, local governments, and other groups to support innovative solutions for source reduction or pollution prevention (P2) through research, education, training, or certain other methods. As the agency highlights chemical safety during the month of March, these grants support that goal by providing information, training, and tools to improve public health and the surrounding environment, reduce pollutants, and decrease resource use (e.g., water and energy).

“Commemorating the 50th anniversary of EPA reminds us that one way to advance chemical safety is through supporting the development and implementation of original, practical solutions to reducing pollution,” said EPA Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention Assistant Administrator Alexandra Dapolito Dunn. “The assistance provided through these grants supports EPA’s mission of protecting human health and the environment while helping American businesses improve environmental performance and reduce costs.”

EPA anticipates awarding individual grants in the range of $20,000-$200,000 for a two-year funding period (or between $10,000 - $100,000 per year), though award amounts may vary based on EPA region. EPA anticipates awarding 20 grants in total.

Grant applications should focus on at least one of the following P2 priority areas, also referred to as National Emphasis Areas (NEAs) that support several of the Agency’s Smart Sectors. Through these grants, technical assistance and projects should encourage businesses to identify, develop, and adopt P2 practices and reduce waste in the following sectors.

Food and Beverage Manufacturing and Processing (NEA #1)

Chemical Manufacturing, Processing and Formulation (NEA #2)

Automotive Manufacturing and Maintenance (NEA #3)

Aerospace Product and Parts Manufacturing and Maintenance (NEA #4)

Metal Manufacturing and Fabrication (NEA #5)

Proposals are due by April 30, 2020. Additional information is available on www.grants.gov, under Funding Opportunity Announcement EPA-HQ-OPPT-2020-002.

