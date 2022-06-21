EPA Announces Interim Community Involvement Project Manager for West Lake Landfill Superfund Site in Bridgeton, Missouri

June 21, 2022

Contact Information 913-551-7364 Benjamin Washburn ( washburn.ben@epa.gov

LENEXA, KAN. (JUNE 21, 2022) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced the appointment of an interim liaison for the Bridgeton community, as the West Lake Landfill Superfund Site continues its progress through the Remedial Design phase.

Beginning today, Jessica Evans will serve as the acting community involvement project manager for the site. Evans lives in the St. Louis area and is based out of EPA Region 7’s field office in Fenton, Missouri.

“Engaging with the entire community in Bridgeton is a top priority for me as regional administrator,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Meg McCollister. “The best way for us to do that is to have a community liaison who is local and more accessible. I know that Jessica Evans will provide continued faithful service to the Bridgeton community.”

Evans assumes the role of community involvement project manager after serving as an EPA on-scene coordinator (OSC) since 2018. In her role as OSC, she has deployed to assist with disaster response operations, responded to oil and chemical emergencies, and is a credentialed facility inspector.

Prior to joining EPA, Evans served for six years in the U.S. Coast Guard as a marine science technician in New Orleans, where her duties included serving as a foreign freight vessel inspector and responding to pollution incidents. She has a bachelor’s degree in environmental science and a master’s degree in environmental policy and management from American Military University. Evans currently resides in the St. Louis area with her spouse, son, and four animals. While not working, she enjoys spending time with her family, traveling, cooking, and trail running.

EPA will be recruiting to fill the community involvement project manager position on a longer-term basis. The individual, once hired, will also work in the St. Louis area.

Additional information about the West Lake Landfill, including the current status of EPA’s progress in the Remedial Design phase, is available on the West Lake Landfill Dashboard or the Site Profile Page.

The West Lake Landfill is a Superfund site on the National Priorities List. Beginning in 1973, an estimated 8,700 tons of radiologically impacted material, or RIM, was mixed with 39,000 tons of soil and transported to the landfill. This mixture was then used as cover material in landfill operations.

# # #

Learn more about EPA Region 7: www.epa.gov/aboutepa/epa-region-7-midwest