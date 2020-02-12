News Releases from Region 06

EPA Announces Latest Toxic Release Inventory Analysis

Hydrotex Lubricants in Tulsa highlighted for waste reduction

Contact Information: Jennah Durant or Joe Hubbard (R6Press@epa.gov) 214 665-2200

DALLAS – (Feb. 11, 2020) At an event today in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Regional Administrator Ken McQueen announced the 2018 Toxics Release Inventory (TRI) National Analysis. Findings from this publicly available report show an increase in recycling of TRI chemical wastes nationwide and indicate that companies continue to find ways to implement new source reduction activities and reduce the quantities of TRI chemicals that they release into the environment.

RA McQueen highlighted these results at Hydrotex Lubricants manufacturing facility in Tulsa. The company achieved striking reductions in production-related waste from toluene, going from 264 pounds in 2017 to 12 pounds in 2018—a decrease of 95 percent in just one year.

“By providing the data in the TRI National Analysis, EPA is empowering communities to protect their environment and providing companies with the information they need to work toward a stronger future,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “The latest TRI data continue to demonstrate that under President Trump environmental stewardship and economic growth continue to go hand in hand.”

“The TRI results give EPA, states, regulated facilities, and the public valuable information about chemical wastes and how they’re managed,” said Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. “Companies that use this information to target and reduce waste streams create a win-win for their operations and the environment. We commend Hydrotex for their success in revamping their processes to reduce waste associated with toluene.”

“This reduction of toluene is a result of our strategic product development called Lubricants for a Healthier Planet™ . We began this program in 2004 with the goal of reducing or eliminating all TRI chemicals from our synthetic lubricants and greases,” said Hydrotex Executive Vice President of Product Technology John Cummins. “This has been a complete team effort. We are an Employee Stock Ownership Plan company where everyone takes pride in being good stewards of our environment. Our focus is always on improving the safety of our employees and customers who handle our products on a daily basis.”

In 2018, 41 percent of production-related chemical waste in Region 6 was managed through treatment and 20 percent was combusted for energy recovery, rates that are higher than the national average for TRI facilities. Only about 6 percent of production-related waste was released into the environment. The 2018 TRI data shows that releases of TRI chemicals in Region 6 are down 4 percent (18.4 million pounds) since 2007. In 2018, 5 percent of TRI facilities in Region 6 implemented new source reduction activities.

This year’s National Analysis expands the focus on geographical trends in chemical waste management across the country. New features include profiles exploring the diversity of industrial operations in each EPA region and a closer look at data from the hazardous waste management sector and the aerospace manufacturing sector.

The National Analysis showcases industry practices for managing waste and reducing pollution at nearly 22,000 facilities that submitted TRI data for calendar year 2018. EPA encourages facilities to learn from their counterparts’ best practices and adopt additional methods for reducing pollution.

To further highlight these industry best practices, EPA is holding events in EPA regions at facilities that implemented new source reduction activities. These facilities demonstrate how innovative projects can help industry reduce the generation of chemical pollution and improve their environmental performance.



2018 highlights:

Releases of TRI-covered chemicals into the environment from the manufacturing sector were lower than expected based on economic activity.

Facilities initiated 3,120 new activities to prevent or reduce the creation of chemical waste.

Nationally, the percent of industrial chemical waste that is recycled instead of released continued to increase.

Along with the 2018 TRI National Analysis, EPA is publishing a new tool on the TRI website to help explain the data reported by the metal mining sector. EPA’s new interactive graphic—which was developed with input from stakeholders—explains how metal mines operate, and generally how and where releases of TRI-listed chemicals happen.

Under the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act (EPCRA), by July 1 of each year covered facilities must report to EPA the quantities of TRI chemicals they released to the environment during the prior calendar year. EPA, states, and tribes receive TRI data from facilities in industry sectors such as manufacturing, mining, electric utilities, and commercial hazardous waste management. The Pollution Prevention Act also requires facilities to submit information on pollution prevention and other waste management activities of TRI chemicals.

To access the 2018 TRI National Analysis, including local data and analyses, visit www.epa.gov/trinationalanalysis.

Information on facility efforts to reduce TRI chemical releases is available at www.epa.gov/tri/p2.

Connect with EPA Region 6:

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eparegion6

On Twitter: https://twitter.com/EPAregion6

About EPA Region 6: https://www.epa.gov/aboutepa/epa-region-6-south-central

# # #