EPA Announces More Than $7 million in Rebates for Clean School Buses Across Puerto Rico

Announcement is part of Biden-Harris Administration ’s Investing in America Agenda

May 30, 2024

NEW YORK — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced selections to receive rebates under the 2023 Clean School Bus Program rebate competition, including a rebate to benefit Puerto Rico. The Puerto Rico Department of Education will benefit from over $7.6 million in rebate funding to purchase 25 clean school buses. The selection will help Puerto Rico accelerate the transition to zero emission vehicles and to replace older, diesel school buses, which have been linked to asthma and other conditions that harm the health of students and surrounding communities.

“President Biden believes every child deserves the opportunity to lead a healthy life and breathe clean air, and his Investing in America agenda is designed to deliver just that,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “With today’s latest round of funding, we are transforming the nation’s school bus fleet to better protect our most precious cargo—our kids—saving school districts money, improving air quality, and bolstering American manufacturing all at the same time.”

“Protecting our kids by delivering more funding for clean school buses in Puerto Rico is not only protective of public health, but also another leap forward in the fight against climate change by reducing harmful diesel emissions, “said Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia. "Every child, should be able to open their school bus window and take a deep breath of fresh air, whether on the bus or at the bus stop.”

In September 2023, the EPA announced the availability of at least $500 million for its 2023 Clean School Bus rebates. The rebate application period closed in February 2024 with an outstanding response from school districts across the country seeking to purchase electric and clean school buses. Given the overwhelming demand, including in low-income communities, Tribal nations and U.S. territories, EPA doubled the amount of available funding to nearly $1 billion.

This third round of funding will build on the previous almost $2 billion investment via the 2022 Rebates and 2023 Grants to further improve air quality in and around schools, reduce greenhouse gas pollution fueling the climate crisis, and help accelerate America’s leadership in developing the clean vehicles of the future.

The selections announced today will provide funds to school districts in 47 states and Washington D.C., along with several federally recognized Tribes and U.S. territories. Prioritized school districts in low-income, rural, and Tribal communities make up approximately 45 percent of the selected projects and will receive approximately 67 percent of the total funding. The program delivers on President Biden’s Justice40 Initiative, which aims to deliver 40 percent of the overall benefits of certain federal investments to disadvantaged communities that are marginalized, underserved and overburdened by pollution.

The EPA is also partnering with the Joint Office of Energy and Department of Transportation to provide school districts with robust technical assistance to ensure effective implementation.

The EPA will make more funds available for clean school buses this year. There is a small subset of tentatively selected applicants still engaged in the application review process. EPA is working with them and will notify these applicants of an award if their application meets all program requirements. As additional selections are finalized, EPA will update the CSB webpage.

EPA will also make selections through additional rounds of funding, as well as through other funding programs. For example, EPA is currently accepting applications for the 2024 Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicles Grant Program until 11:59 PM ET on July 25, 2024 – with EPA offering nearly $1 billion in available grant funding and anticipates approximately 70% of the available funding to fund new, zero-emission Class 6 or 7 school buses. EPA encourages school districts not selected for the 2023 CSB Rebate Program – and those that did not apply – to participate in currently open funding programs, and future CSB funding rounds.

About the Clean School Bus Program

The EPA Clean School Bus Program was created by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provides an unprecedented $5 billion of funding to transform the nation’s fleet of school buses. The Clean School Bus Program funds electric buses, which produce zero tailpipe emissions, as well as propane and compressed natural gas (CNG) buses, which produce lower tailpipe emissions compared to their older diesel predecessors.

The Clean School Bus Program will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save money for school districts and produce cleaner air. Diesel air pollution is linked to asthma and other conditions that harm students’ health and cause them to miss school, particularly in communities of color and Tribal communities. Phasing out these diesel engines will ensure cleaner air for students, bus drivers, and school staff working near the bus loading areas, and the communities through which the buses drive each day.

The reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from these bus replacements will also help to address the outsized role of the transportation sector in fueling the climate crisis. The Program will save school districts money as they upgrade school bus fleets, replacing existing buses with brand new zero-emission and clean school buses, while freeing up needed resources for schools.

View the full list of Clean School Bus Program awards.

