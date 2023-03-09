EPA Announces Nearly $180 Million for Clean Water Infrastructure Upgrades for the States of Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas

Nearly half of funding for states, Tribes, and territories is available as grants and forgivable loans for critical water infrastructure projects that will help underserved communities across the country

March 9, 2023

Contact Information 214-665-2200 Joe Robledo and Jennah Durant ( R6press@epa.gov

DALLAS, TEXAS (March 9th, 2023) –The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced $176,868,000 from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for the states; Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas for this year’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF). The funding will support communities in upgrading essential water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure that protects public health and treasured water bodies across the region. Nearly half of this funding will be available as grants or principal forgiveness loans helping underserved communities across America invest in water infrastructure, while creating good-paying jobs.

“President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is delivering an unprecedented investment in America that will revitalize essential water and wastewater infrastructure across the country,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Not only will these funds expand access to clean water and safeguard the environment, but more underserved communities that have been left behind for far too long will be able to access them.”

“This announcement is not only an EPA achievement but an achievement for all communities,” said Region 6 Administrator Dr. Earthea Nance. “In order to ensure our growth on a national and state level, water quality must continue to be maintained to a high standard. As climate change continues to impact vulnerable communities, it is imperative EPA maintains funding to critical water infrastructure to safeguard public health and improve community wellbeing.”

The $2.4 billion announced today is the second wave of funding made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and builds on the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to invest in America. In May 2022, EPA announced the initial allotment of $1.9 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to states, Tribes and territories through the CWSRF. That money is supporting hundreds of critical water infrastructure projects around the country.

The breakdown of funding for each state is below:

• Arkansas will receive $15,178,000

• Louisiana will receive $25,506,000

• New Mexico will receive $11,390,000

• Oklahoma will receive $18,745,000

• Texas will receive $106,049,000

President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law makes over $50 billion available for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements across the country between FY2022 and FY2026. EPA is committed to ensuring every community has access to this historic investment and has centralized increasing investment in disadvantaged communities within its implementation. This investment in water infrastructure is creating jobs while addressing key challenges, including climate change and emerging contaminants like per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law calls for strong collaboration, and EPA continues to work in partnership with states, Tribes, and territories to ensure that communities see the full benefits of this investment.

In addition to today’s announcement, the 2023 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund allocations and program updates are forthcoming, pending the release of the seventh Drinking Water Infrastructure Needs Survey and Assessment. EPA anticipates releasing the information in the coming weeks.

The CWSRFs have been the foundation of water infrastructure investments for more than 30 years, providing low-cost financing for local projects across America. For more information, including state-by-state allocation of 2023 funding, and a breakdown of EPA CWSRF funding available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, please visit the following webpage.

