FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: R3press@epa.gov EPA Announces Over $3 Million in Funding to Small Businesses to Develop Environmental Technologies Washington, DC-based Veriflux Corp. awarded for work in sustainable materials management Philadelphia (Dec. 21, 2021) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced $3,089,894 in funding today to 30 American small businesses to develop novel technologies to address pressing environmental and public health problems. Among the honorees is Washington, DC-based business Veriflux Corp., lauded for its innovation in sustainable materials management. “As emerging technologies continue to rapidly change the world, our nation’s small businesses are at the forefront of harnessing these technologies to address today’s environmental challenges,” said Wayne Cascio, Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator in EPA’s Office of Research and Development. “We are excited to watch these small companies bring innovative ideas to the marketplace and help revolutionize improving our environment, public health and the economy.” Veriflux Corp., uses a data platform to trace waste across waste supply chains to identify new opportunities for reuse, and to enforce compliance with environmental policies. “We are excited to be working with the EPA to help bring traceability and compliance to renewable feedstock supply chains. We are grateful for the EPA’s support, which will enable us together with our industry partners - to further innovate and add value across these complex yet critical supply chains,” said Dani Charles, Veriflux CEO. EPA’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program runs an annual, two-phase competition for funding. Veriflux and the other businesses are receiving up to $100,000 of Phase I funding for six months for “proof of concept” of their proposed technology. Companies that complete Phase I can then apply to receive Phase II funding of up to $400,000 to further develop and commercialize their technology. “With technology constantly changing, we need innovation and cutting-edge technology to keep up with the demands that we find ourselves thrust in from the pandemic,” EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz. “Veriflux is helping in this fight with their skills and know-how, which complements our mission of protecting human health and the environment.” EPA is one of 11 federal agencies that participate in the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program, a competitive program that supports small businesses in the development and commercialization of technological solutions. This program stimulates high-tech innovation while encouraging small businesses to meet the country’s research and development needs. To learn more about EPA’s SBIR Phase I winners, please visit: https://cfpub.epa.gov/ncer_abstracts/index.cfm/fuseaction/recipients.display/rfa_id/689/records_per_page/ALL To learn more about EPA’s SBIR program, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/sbir