EPA Announces Partnership with City of Kewanee, Illinois, to Accelerate Replacement of Local Lead Water Pipes and Protect Public Health Through Investing in America Agenda

Thanks to President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Kewanee is joining communities across the country that are accelerating replacement of lead service lines

August 2, 2024

Contact Information Allison Lippert ( lippert.allison@epa.gov

CHICAGO (Aug. 2, 2024) – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a collaboration with the city of Kewanee, Illinois, to help identify drinking water lead pipes, accelerate replacement and protect public health. The city of Kewanee is participating in EPA’s Get the Lead Out Initiative, a program funded entirely by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help move the nation towards achieving 100% lead service line replacement. The Get the Lead Out initiative will provide technical assistance to approximately 200 communities nationwide.

Lead in drinking water can cause serious health impacts, including irreversible harm to brain development in children. To protect children and families, President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law invests a historic $15 billion to replace lead pipes and deliver clean water. However, many underserved communities lack the resources to plan for lead pipe replacement and access federal investments. The technical assistance provided through the Get the Lead Out initiative will help ensure that no community is left behind in the opportunity to replace lead pipes.

“President Biden’s Investing in America agenda is driving historic levels of funding to replace lead service lines in communities like Kewanee across the country,” said Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore. “EPA is using every tool available, including regulation, funding, and this technical assistance initiative, to get the lead out of the nation’s drinking water once and for all.”

“Access to clean, safe drinking water is not just a basic necessity; it is a fundamental human right,” said Sen. Dick Durbin. “Congress passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law knowing how our communities, especially those in underserved areas, continue to live with the threat of lead contaminated drinking water. By partnering with EPA to identify and replace lead service lines, Kewanee can eliminate this public health threat once and for all.”

“Every American deserves access to clean, safe and reliable water, but all too often this neglect disproportionately affects historically underserved communities and communities of color,” said Sen. Tammy Duckworth. “Making sure all families have access to clean water is important to me, it’s why I pushed to ensure my Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act and historic levels of funding for lead service line replacement were included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. I’m proud to see my provisions and the EPA helping communities like Kewanee achieve our goal of removing every lead pipe in America over the next decade, and I’ll keep doing all that I can to make this bold vision our new reality.”

“Our neighborhoods are a special place to raise a family, and it is important that those families have access to the resources they need to thrive,” said Rep. Eric Sorensen. “That means when they pour a glass of water from the faucet, the water coming out of it should be clean. I am excited that through funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the EPA will be working with the City of Kewanee to remove the lead from pipes and upgrade drinking water infrastructure. That’s what it means for Kewanee families to live in healthy communities for generations to come.”

“We appreciate the technical assistance provided by the EPA and its partners under the GLO program,” said City of Kewanee Manager Gary Bradley. “This will enable our people to stay focused on the replacement of lead service lines, improving the safety of our distribution system. Being one of just 200 communities in the program shows how big of a need the community has, and we’re grateful for the help.”

Under the Get the Lead Out initiative, EPA will support the city of Kewanee with some critical first steps to lead pipe replacement including identifying lead pipes and educating the public about lead pipes. As a result, Kewanee is moving quickly to secure a lead-free future for all its residents. As a result of these efforts, the city of Kewanee will move quickly towards President Biden’s goal of 100% lead-free pipes.

Under the Lead and Copper Rule Revisions, all public water utilities are required to prepare and maintain an inventory of service line materials by October 16, 2024, or sooner if required by the state agency. Communities wishing to receive assistance with lead service line replacement can request assistance by completing the WaterTA request form on EPA’s WaterTA website.

Background:

Signed in 2021, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provided a historic $50 billion investment in water and wastewater infrastructure, dedicating more than $15 billion to replacing lead service lines. EPA is committed to ensuring every community, particularly underserved and disadvantaged communities, can access its fair share of this unprecedented investment through a robust portfolio of water technical assistance programs, such as the Get the Lead Out initiative.

As part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s whole-of-government effort to tackle lead exposure, EPA will help communities remove the barriers to lead pipe removal. Working collaboratively, EPA is advancing the President’s Justice40 Initiative to ensure that disadvantaged communities that are marginalized by underinvestment and overburdened by pollution are protected. Lead exposure disproportionately affects communities of color and low-income families.

EPA is committed to providing meaningful opportunities for community and state support through peer exchange and learning. Through the Get the Lead Out initiative, EPA will develop tools and case studies to share information and best practices between the agency, state and Tribal programs, water system managers, and community leaders.