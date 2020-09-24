News Releases from Region 07

EPA Announces PROSOCO of Lawrence, Kansas, as 2020 Safer Choice Partner of the Year Award Winner

(Lenexa, Kan., Sept. 24, 2020) - Today, as part of Pollution Prevention (P2) week, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced PROSOCO of Lawrence, Kansas, as one of 18 Safer Choice Partner of the Year Award winners nationally for achievement in the use of products with safer chemicals, which furthers outstanding or innovative source reduction.

The Safer Choice program helps consumers and purchasers, for facilities such as schools and office buildings, find products that perform and contain ingredients that are safer for human health and the environment. The 2020 Partner of the Year Award winners represent businesses, including woman-owned and small- and medium-sized, federal and local governments, and associations.

As a small business that manufactures specialty construction cleaners for professional use, PROSOCO is recognized as an outstanding Safer Choice Formulator-Product Manufacturer. In 2019, the company reformulated three of their products and added a new product for Safer Choice certification. PROSOCO has remained a Safer Choice partner since 2016.

“We are pleased today to be recognizing the leadership and accomplishments of a diverse array of organizations over the past year,” said EPA Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention Assistant Administrator Alexandra Dapolito Dunn. “This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Pollution Prevent Act and the awardees have all contributed to source reduction, also known as pollution prevention, through the design, manufacture, selection, and use of products with safer chemicals.”

“For years, PROSOCO has shown continued commitment in the development of safer chemical products for professional use,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford. “To qualify for a Safer Choice label, a product must meet EPA’s Safer Choice Standard, which includes stringent human health and environmental criteria. As a Safer Choice partner, consumers can be confident that PROSOCO’s Safer Choice-certified products have ingredients that are safer for families, pets, workplaces, communities, and the environment.”

More information on the 2020 Safer Choice Partner of the Year Award winners and summaries of their accomplishments are available on EPA’s website.

