EPA Announces Request for Applications for Childrens’ Healthy Learning Environments in Low-Income and/or Minority Communities Grant

July 27, 2021

WASHINGTON – (July 27, 2021) Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced $3.8 million in funding to create two EPA STAR (Science to Achieve Results) Centers for Early Lifestage Vulnerabilities to Environmental Stressors. The new centers will focus on early life stage exposures to chemicals and non-chemical environmental stressors and how these exposures may impact early childhood developmental health.

“Protecting children’s health is one of EPA’s top priorities,” said Jennifer Orme-Zavaleta, Acting Assistant Administrator for EPA’s Office of Research and Development and EPA Science Advisor. “For more than twenty years, EPA has supported research to expand new frontiers in the field of children’s environmental health. The centers announced today are a testament to our continued support for pioneering research in this realm.”

Scientific research suggests that exposures to pollutants and non-chemical stressors during early lifestages (including before birth) may be crucial determinants of lifetime health. Exposures to cumulative mixtures of chemicals, along with other stressors such as poverty, limited access to services, and changing environmental conditions, may pose developmental and life-long health risks. Accurate and comprehensive assessments of cumulative impacts are needed to make sound decisions regarding risk reduction, mitigation, and prevention measures.

The new Centers for Early Lifestage Vulnerabilities to Environmental Stressors will each focus on two individual research projects. The following institutions are receiving the awards through EPA’s STAR program:

Research Triangle Institute (RTI) International, Research Triangle Park, N.C., for the following projects:

· Evaluating the Causal Impacts of Early Life Chemical Exposures on Neurodevelopmental Functioning in Early Childhood – Researchers will identify the occurrences and types of chemicals found in toddler’s caregiving environments and evaluate how these cumulative chemical exposures are associated with neurodevelopmental functioning in early childhood.

· Investigating Whether the Caregiving Environment Moderates the Impact of Early Life Chemical Exposures on Neurodevelopmental Functioning in Early Childhood – Researchers will investigate whether home caregiving environments alter the impacts of early life chemical exposures on neurodevelopmental outcomes in early childhood.

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, N.C., for the following projects:

· Early Life Exposure and Neurobehavioral Development – Researchers will leverage an ongoing, longitudinal study of normative brain development, the UNC Baby Connectome Study, to examine the role that early life exposure to phthalates and other chemicals plays in early childhood behavior, memory, language and motor development, and social cognition.

· Neural Substrates of Prenatal and Early Life Neurotoxicity Using Non-Invasive Imaging Methods – Researchers will work to improve our understanding of the relationships between prenatal and early life exposures and structural and functional brain development, particularly in the third trimester of pregnancy, which is an important time period for brain development.

Background on EPA’s STAR Program

EPA’s STAR program stimulates and supports scientific and engineering research that advances EPA’s mission to protect human health and the environment. It is a competitive, peer reviewed, extramural research program that provides access to the nation’s best scientists and engineers in academic and other nonprofit research institutions. The STAR program funds research on the environmental and public health effects of air quality, environmental changes, water quality and quantity, hazardous waste, toxic substances, and pesticides.

For more information about these grants, visit:

https://cfpub.epa.gov/ncer_abstracts/index.cfm/fuseaction/recipients.display/rfa_id/669/records_per_page/ALL

For more information about EPA research grants, visit: https://www.epa.gov/research-grants



