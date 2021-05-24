News Releases from Region 03

EPA Announces the Selection of Maryland Communities to Receive $600,000 in Brownfields Assessment Funding

Will help underserved communities in Baltimore County and Frederick ‘Build Back Better’ and address Environmental Justice concerns

PHILADELPHIA (May 24, 2021) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is announcing the selection of 151 communities to receive 154 grant awards totaling $66.5 million in Brownfields funding through its Multipurpose, Assessment and Cleanup (MAC) Grants. This includes $600,000 for communities in Baltimore County, and Frederick, Maryland.

This funding will support underserved and economically disadvantaged communities across the country in assessing and cleaning up contaminated and abandoned industrial and commercial properties. Approximately 50 percent of selected recipients will be receiving EPA Brownfields Grant funding for the first time and more than 85 percent are in small communities.

“Through our Brownfields Program, EPA is delivering on the Biden Administration’s commitment to lifting up and protecting overburdened communities across America, especially communities that have experienced long periods of disinvestment and decay,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “These assessment and cleanup grants will not only support economic growth and job creation, but they will also empower communities to address the environmental, public health, and social issues associated with contaminated land.”

“Turning previously contaminated properties into usable land creates new opportunities, jobs and economic development for our communities,” said Senator Ben Cardin, a senior member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. “This federal investment in reclaiming brownfield projects in Frederick will enhance public health and quality of life for residents. I look forward to seeing the continued success of brownfield reclamation projects across Maryland.”

“Maryland is excited to receive a grant from the EPA in an area of our state that was an industrial center for decades and significantly contributed to our great nation,” said Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. “We look forward to working with federal, state, and local partners so we can continue to bring this area back to its full potential and create a healthier and more sustainable future for our citizens.”

The MAC grant recipients in Maryland are:

Frederick, MD Assessment Grant - $300,000

EPA has selected the City of Frederick for a Brownfields Assessment Grant. Community-wide grant funds will be used to conduct up to six Phase I and four Phase II environmental site assessments and conduct cleanup and reuse planning for sites along the Carroll Creek Corridor and in East Frederick. Grant funds also will be used to form the East Frederick Brownfields Steering Committee and conduct other community outreach activities. Priority sites include a former vehicle parking and storage site, a construction storage and stockpile yard, a former coal gasification plant, the Frederick Bricks Works site, former Bluegrass Quarry properties, and a former gas station.

Maryland Department of Planning, Baltimore County, MD - $300,000 EPA has selected the Maryland Department of Planning for a Brownfields Assessment Grant. Community-wide grant funds will be used to conduct 17 Phase I and eight Phase II environmental site assessments. Assessment activities will be focused on two priority sites: Batavia Landfill in Rosedale and 12110 Pulaski Highway in Joppa, which formerly operated as a storage shed manufacturing facility. Grant funds also will be used to facilitate four community meetings other community outreach activities.

The list of all the fiscal year 2021 applicants selected for funding is available here: https://www.epa.gov/brownfields/applicants-selected-fy-2021-brownfields-multipurpose-assessment-and-cleanup-grants.

EPA anticipates that it will award the grants once all legal and administrative requirements are satisfied by the selected recipients.

Since its inception in 1995, EPA's Brownfields Program has provided nearly $1.76 billion in grants to assess and clean up contaminated properties and return them to productive reuse. This has led to significant benefits for communities across the country. For example,

Communities in Maryland had been awarded over $16 million in brownfield grant funds since 1997 and have leveraged $425 million dollars as a result.

in brownfield grant funds since 1997 and have leveraged dollars as a result. To date, communities participating in the Brownfields Program have been able to attract more than $34.4 billion in cleanup and redevelopment funding after receiving Brownfields funds. This has led to over 175,500 jobs in cleanup, construction and redevelopment.

in cleanup and redevelopment funding after receiving Brownfields funds. This has led to over in cleanup, construction and redevelopment. Based on grant recipient reporting, recipients leveraged on average $20.13 for each EPA Brownfields dollar and 10.3 jobs per $100,000 of EPA Brownfield Grant funds expended on assessment, cleanup, and revolving loan fund cooperative agreements.

for each EPA Brownfields dollar and on assessment, cleanup, and revolving loan fund cooperative agreements. In addition, an academic peer-reviewed study has found that residential properties near brownfield sites increased in value by 5% to 15.2% because of cleanup activities.

because of cleanup activities. Finally, analyzing data near 48 brownfields, EPA found an estimated $29 million to $97 million in additional tax revenue for local governments in a single year after cleanup—2 to 7 times more than the $12.4 million EPA contributed to the cleanup of those brownfield sites.

For more on the Brownfields Grants: https://www.epa.gov/brownfields/types-brownfields-grant-funding

For more on EPA’s Brownfields Program: https://www.epa.gov/brownfields