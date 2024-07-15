EPA Announces a Settlement Amount of $173,000 with the Louisiana Organization International-Matex Terminals LLC

July 15, 2024

DALLAS, TEXAS (July 15, 2024) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has entered into a Consent Agreement and Final Order (CAFO) with International-Matex Tank Terminals LLC (IMTT). The CAFO requires the respondent to pay a civil penalty of $23,568 to EPA Region 6 within 30 days of receipt of the CAFO. IMTT also agreed to perform a Supplemental Environmental Project (SEP) in the amount of $150,000 to reduce annual air emissions and unsafe pressure build-up in its storage tanks. A SEP is an environmentally beneficial project or activity that is not required by law, but that a defendant voluntarily agrees to undertake as part of a settlement of an enforcement action.

“Our society expects companies to take chemical accident prevention requirements seriously, and when they don’t, EPA will hold them accountable,” said Regional Administrator Dr. Earthea Nance. “Not only is IMTT taking the steps needed to comply with the law and pay a penalty, they also agreed to implement a project that will reduce air emissions and the overall risk to the community.”

EPA found several violations of the Clean Air Act (CAA) following an on-site inspection, including failing to identify hazards which may result from accidental releases using appropriate hazard assessment techniques, the respondent did not conduct appropriate hazard assessments such as internal, external, or ultra sonic testing on equipment to detect deficiencies, and failing to develop and maintain safe work practices to control hazards during operations. Under the CAFO, IMTT must correct these violations and pay the civil penalty of $23,568.

IMTT also agreed to perform a SEP by installing 15 Varec Model 221 Emergency Pressure Relief Manway Covers on several roof storage tanks. This will result in the reduction of IMTT’s annual air emissions by four percent and reduce the overall risk to public health and the environment by preventing unsafe pressure build-ups inside the roof tanks. The total cost of these installations will be $150,000.

EPA has long encouraged the inclusion of SEPs in enforcement settlement agreements as a way to provide real environmental or public health benefits to communities impacted by violations. For more information on SEP's, please visit our webpage. To learn more about the Clean Air Act’s accident prevention provisions, see our Risk Management Program webpage.

