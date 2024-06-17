EPA Announces Settlement with Intelligent Design Corp. for Lead Paint Renovation Violations in Maple Grove, Minnesota

June 17, 2024

Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a $95,000 settlement with Intelligent Design Corp., in Maple Grove, Minnesota, to resolve alleged violations of the federal Lead Renovation, Repair and Painting regulations.

“Compliance with federal lead paint laws is essential to protect children and is one of EPA’s highest priorities,” said EPA Regional Administrator Debra Shore. “We applaud the resident who brought this case to our attention to help keep their community safe.”

After receiving a complaint from a resident, EPA launched an investigation into the company’s renovations around the Minneapolis area. Between 2019 and 2022, Intelligent Design renovated at least six different houses built before 1978. EPA alleges that the company failed to take precautions to contain the work area and contain waste at the complaining resident’s home. EPA also alleges that the company failed to complete a post-renovation cleaning verification and distribute the required “renovate right” educational pamphlet in a timely manner at six homes in the area. Under the settlement, Intelligent Design agreed to pay a civil penalty of $95,000 and will certify compliance with the Renovation, Repair and Painting regulations.

Lead dust can be generated when lead-based paint is disturbed by renovation work such as installing windows, demolishing painted surfaces (such as walls or porches), and scraping and repainting of homes. Lead-contaminated dust from disturbed lead-based paint in homes built prior to 1978 is one of the most common causes of elevated blood lead levels in children. Infants and children are especially vulnerable to lead-based paint exposure because their growing bodies absorb more lead than adults. Their brains and nervous systems are also more sensitive to the damaging effects of lead. They can be exposed from multiple sources and may experience irreversible and lifelong health effects.

For more information about EPA’s enforcement program, visit the Agency’s website.

For more information on the Lead Renovation, Repair and Painting Program, or to report a lead paint violation, please visit EPA’s website.