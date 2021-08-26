EPA Appoints Jackson, Mississippi County Administrator Brian Fulton to Local Government Advisory

August 26, 2021

Contact Information (404) 562-9086 (Direct) (404) 562-8400 (Main) Melba Table ( region4press@epa.gov

ATLANTA (August 26, 2021) – The, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael S. Regan announced the reappointment of Jackson, Mississippi County Administrator Brian Fulton to the Local Government Advisory Committee (LGAC). Fulton is also being reappointed to the LGAC’s Small Communities Advisory Committee. The 39-member LGAC will include 20 women, 16 people of color, and representation from 30 different states, Tribal nations, and U.S. territories, representing a diverse cross-section of cities, counties, towns, and communities across the United States.

“I’m honored to welcome this diverse, highly qualified group of local leaders who will bring valuable insight and experience to the Agency,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “EPA is counting on their input and collaboration to help achieve our mission to protect public health and the environment in every zip code. From tackling climate change to advancing environmental justice, we need local partners at the table to address our most pressing environmental challenges.”

“EPA appreciates the willingness County Administrator Brian Fulton to serve on the Local Government Advisory Committee,” said Acting Region 4 Administrator John Blevins. “Local governments are an essential part of our decision-making process and their insight helps to build and maintain strong environmental programs.”

“I am thankful to continue to serve on the EPA’s Local Government Advisory Committee and Small Communities Advisory Subcommittee. I look forward to collaborating with the new members and the EPA staff to provide helpful input and recommendations on initiatives that are important to the future state of our environment,” said Mississippi County Administrator Brian Fulton.

Administrator Regan appointed Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird of Lincoln, Nebraska as the LGAC’s new chair, and town manager Lisa Wong of Winchester, Massachusetts as the LGAC’s vice chair. He also appointed Commissioner Christine Lowery of Cibola County, New Mexico as the SCAS’s new chair, and Mayor Julian McTizic of Bolivar, Tennessee as the SCAS’s new vice chair.

EPA received more than 150 nominations following a solicitation in March 2021. Both groups plan to hold their first meeting this fall.

The other 33 newly appointed LGAC members include:

The Honorable Leirion Gaylor Baird, Mayor, Lincoln, NE

The Honorable Ras Baraka, Mayor, Newark, NJ

The Honorable James Brainard, Mayor, Carmel, IN

Mr. Gary Brown, Director of Water and Sewerage Department, Detroit, MI

The Honorable Deborah Cherry, Treasurer, Genesee County, MI

The Honorable Melissa Cribbins, Commissioner, Coos County, OR

The Honorable José Carlos Aponte Dalmau, Mayor, Carol̒ina, PR*

The Honorable Megan Dunn, Councilmember, Snohomish County, WA

The Honorable Mark Fox, Chairman, Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara Nations (MHA), New Town, ND*

Mr. Brian Fulton, County Administrator, Jackson County, MS*

The Honorable Nick Gradisar, Mayor, Pueblo, CO

The Honorable Evan Paul Hansen, House Delegate, State of West Virginia*

Mr. Chad Harsha, Secretary of Natural Resources, Cherokee Nation

The Honorable Deana Holiday Ingraham, Mayor, East Point, GA

The Honorable Ella Jones, Mayor, Ferguson, MO

The Honorable Kelly King, Councilmember, Maui County, HI

The Honorable Christine Lowery, Commissioner, Cibola County, NM

The Honorable Rachel May, State Senator, Syracuse, NY

The Honorable Melissa McKinlay, Commissioner, Palm Beach County, FL

The Honorable Julian McTizic, Mayor, Bolivar, TN

Mr. Alex Morse, Town Manager, Provincetown, MA

The Honorable Douglas Nicholls, Mayor, Yuma, AZ

The Honorable Ron Nirenberg, Mayor, San Antonio, TX

The Honorable Neil O’Leary, Mayor, Waterbury, CT

Ms. Deborah Raphael, Director, Environmental Department, San Francisco, CA

The Honorable Satya Rhodes-Conway, Mayor, Madison, WI

The Honorable Katherine Gilmore Richardson, Councilmember, Philadelphia, PA

The Honorable Deborah Robertson, Mayor, Rialto, CA

The Honorable Michael Scuse, Secretary of Agriculture, State of Delaware

Ms. Valinda Shirley, Executive Director, EPA, Navajo Nation

The Honorable Sylvester Turner, Mayor, Houston, TX

The Honorable Lucy Vinis, Mayor, Eugene, OR

The Honorable Lisa Wong, Town Manager, Winchester, MA*

Appointments to the SCAS include:

Mr. Rodney Barlett, Director of Public Works, Peterborough, NH*

Mr. Tom Carroll, Village Manager, Silverton, OH

The Honorable José Carlos Aponte Dalmau, Mayor, Carol̒ina, PR*

The Honorable Jeri DeLange, Councilmember, Hayden, ID

The Honorable Vincent DeSantis, Mayor, Gloversville, NY*

The Honorable Kwasi Fraser, Mayor, Purcellville, VA

Mr. Brian Fulton, County Administrator, Jackson County, MS

Mr. Dave Glatt, Director, Department of Environmental Quality, Bismark, ND

The Honorable Daniel Guzman, Councilmember, Oneida Nation, WI

The Honorable Ella Jones, Mayor, Ferguson, MO*

The Honorable Christine Lowery, County Commissioner, Cibola County, NM

The Honorable Ann Mallek, Supervisor, Albermarle County, VA*

The Honorable Julian McTizic, Mayor, Bolivar, TN

The Honorable Hattie Portis-Jones, Councilmember, Fairburn, GA

The Honorable Christina Sablan, Representative, Mariana Islands

The Honorable Jeremy Stutsman, Mayor, Goshen, IN

*Indicates reappointment

Background

Chartered in 1993 under the Federal Advisory Committee Act, the Local Government Advisory Committee provides independent policy advice to the EPA Administrator on a broad range of issues affecting local governments. The Small Community Advisory Subcommittee was established by EPA in 1996 to advise the Administrator on environmental issues of concern to the residents of smaller communities.

For more information about the LGAC, please visit https://www.epa.gov/ocir/local-government-advisory-committee-lgac.



For more information about the SCAS, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/ocir/small-community-advisory-subcommittee-scas.







