EPA Approves Revisions to City of Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Program for Permitting New, Minor Air Pollution Sources

DALLAS – (July 11, 2019) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently approved revisions to the state of New Mexico’s clean-air plan for the city of Albuquerque-Bernalillo County minor New Source Review (NSR) program for construction permits. EPA is also converting the earlier conditional approval of the minor NSR Preconstruction permitting program to full approval.

“As the city of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County continue with their economic growth and construction, the approved revisions to the City of Albuquerque-Bernalillo County minor New Source Review Program will ensure that air quality remains an important component of the economic development,” said Acting Regional Administrator David W. Gray.

In January 2018, the city of Albuquerque-Bernalillo County submitted revisions to its clean-air plan relating to the application process, administrative and technical permit revisions, and accelerated review of applications. EPA found these revisions addressed prior concerns with the state’s clean-air plan and met the requirements of the federal Clean Air Act. EPA proposed to approve the submitted revisions in April 2019 and received no comments during the 30-day public comment period.

Background:

Minor NSR permitting is for pollutants from stationary pollution sources that do not require Prevention of Significant Deterioration (PSD) or nonattainment NSR permits. The purpose of minor NSR permits is to prevent the construction of sources that would interfere with attainment or maintenance of a National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) or violate the control strategy in nonattainment areas. Also, minor NSR permits often contain permit conditions to limit the sources emissions to avoid PSD or nonattainment NSR.

