EPA Awards $100,000 to Improve Water Quality Through Public Awareness

Contact Information: Rhiannon Dee (dee.rhiannon@epa.gov) 3128864882

Edwardsville, Ill. (Sept. 4, 2019) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded a $100,000 environmental education grant to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE). SIUE’s “From the Ground Up” project will increase public awareness and knowledge regarding three critical clean water issues: regulated pollutants, emerging pollutants, and biological contamination.

“EPA is working hard with our partners to ensure every single American has access to clean, safe water,” said Region 5 Administrator Cathy Stepp. “EPA is proud to support organizations like Southern University of Illinois Edwardsville in their efforts to engage and inform the public on this critical issue.”

The grant funds will go towards trainings and interactive displays, as well as a student summit and a community kickoff event. Students, teachers and citizens will be provided with tools and solutions to reduce pollutants in our water supply; increase awareness of contamination risks and solutions; develop interest in environmental careers; and utilize community partnerships to increase public understanding of clean water issues.

“We are excited to receive an EPA environmental education award as it allows us to integrate education, research and outreach and involve our students in these endeavors. This project involves training undergraduate students to collect field water samples and perform biological and chemical testing on them to assess the quality of water,” said Kevin Tucker, assistant professor with SIUE. “Our work will inform decisions made in the greater St. Louis area by industry, agriculture and residents alike.”

Environmental education increases public awareness and knowledge about environmental issues. In doing so, it provides the public with the necessary skills to make informed decisions and take responsible action.

For more information: https://www.epa.gov/education



