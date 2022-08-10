EPA Awards $100,000 to University of Illinois at Chicago

August 10, 2022

Contact Information 312-886-1443 Mary Pressley ( pressley.mary@epa.gov

CHICAGO (August 10, 2022) —Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a $100,000 grant to the University of Illinois at Chicago as part of the Environmental Education Grants Program.

“When we equip communities with the right tools to raise awareness and advance environmental education, it benefits everybody,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “This funding will empower students and teachers in schools, and support community members in underserved and overburdened areas as we work together to tackle the climate crisis, advance environmental justice and deliver on our mission of protecting human health and the environment for all.”

The funding will be used to support the Climate and Health Institute, which aims to prepare future leaders to address the public health impacts from climate change through a two-year training program. As part of the program, academics and community partners from environmental justice communities across metropolitan Chicago will develop and deliver a curriculum of trainings to students and community members.

“The UIC School of Public Health is really excited to be the recipient of an EPA Environmental Education grant to jumpstart the Climate and Health Institute,” said Elena Grossman, MPH, UIC School of Public Health.

In 2022, 34 organizations received over $3.2 million in funding for projects under the Environmental Education Grants Program. The funding ranges from $50,000 to $100,000 and is provided to organizations that supply environmental education activities and programs. This year’s grantees will conduct project activities in 24 states, including Puerto Rico.

Since 1992, EPA has distributed between $2 million and $3.5 million in EE grant funding each year, for a total of over $88.3 million supporting more than 3,890 projects. The program traditionally provides financial support for projects that design, demonstrate or disseminate environmental education practices, methods or techniques. For more information visit: https://www.epa.gov/education.

To learn more about current and past award winners, or to apply for future EE grant competitions, visit: https://www.epa.gov/education/environmental-education-ee-grants. This website will be updated as additional grants are awarded.