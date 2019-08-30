News Releases from Region 06

EPA Awards $115,000 to Kaw Nation for Environmental Programs

Contact Information: Jennah Durant or Joe Hubbard (R6Press@epa.gov) 214 665-2200

DALLAS – (Aug. 30, 2019) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently awarded $115,000 to the Kaw Nation in Oklahoma as part of the General Assistance Program (GAP). The Nation will use the funds to administer their environmental program and assist in the development of multimedia programs to address environmental issues, including illegal dumping. The Nation’s GAP program protects people’s health by safeguarding the environment through awareness and environmental program development.

“Tribal communities benefit when we provide grants that put the decision-making in their hands,” said Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. “We are proud to continue supporting the Kaw Nation in their important work of carrying out environmental programs for their members and their lands.”

The grant will provide support for the Kaw Nation Environmental Department to build capacity to administer environmental regulatory programs on the Nation’s lands. The department will work to train employees, update software and improve management processes, and prepare grant proposals, among other activities. EPA awarded the Nation another GAP grant of $232,681 earlier this fiscal year, bringing the total amount to $347,681.

Background

In 1992, Congress passed the Indian Environmental General Assistance Program Act which authorizes EPA to provide GAP grants to federally-recognized tribes and tribal groups for planning, developing, and establishing environmental protection programs in Indian country, as well as for developing and implementing solid and hazardous waste programs on tribal lands. GAP grants also support activities such as attending environmentally related training and conducting community outreach.

To learn more about EPA’s General Assistance Program (GAP) visit:

https://www.epa.gov/tribal/indian-environmental-general-assistance-program-gap

