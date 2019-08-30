News Releases from Region 06

EPA Awards $115,000 to Pueblo of Nambe for Environmental Programs

Contact Information: Jennah Durant or Joe Hubbard (R6Press@epa.gov) 214 665-2200

DALLAS – (Aug. 30, 2019) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently awarded $115,000 to the Pueblo of Nambe in New Mexico, as part of the General Assistance Program (GAP). The Pueblo will use the funds to administer their environmental program and assist in the development of multimedia programs to address environmental issues, including illegal dumping.

“This grant represents one of most important ways EPA helps tribal communities, by providing grant funding that allows them to direct funding where it is needed the most,” said Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. “We are proud to support the good work of the Pueblo of Nambe in protecting the health of its people.”

The grant will provide support for the Pueblo of Nambe’s Environmental Department by building capacity to administer environmental regulatory programs on the Pueblo’s lands. The GAP program protects people’s health by safeguarding the environment through awareness and environmental program development.

In 1992, Congress passed the Indian Environmental General Assistance Program Act which authorizes EPA to provide GAP grants to federally-recognized tribes and tribal groups for planning, developing, and establishing environmental protection programs in Indian country, as well as for developing and implementing solid and hazardous waste programs on tribal lands. GAP grants also support activities such as attending environmentally related training and conducting community outreach.

To learn more about EPA’s General Assistance Program (GAP) visit:

https://www.epa.gov/tribal/indian-environmental-general-assistance-program-gap

