EPA Awards $115,000 to Pueblo of Santa Clara to Protect the Environment

Contact Information: Jennah Durant or Joe Hubbard (R6Press@epa.gov) 214 665-2200

DALLAS (Aug. 9, 2019) –The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently awarded $115,000 to the Pueblo of Santa Clara in New Mexico as part of the General Assistance Program (GAP). The Pueblo will use the funds to administer their environmental program and assist in the development of multimedia programs to address environmental issues.

“EPA is committed to protecting the health of communities living on tribal lands,” said Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. “And we know the best way to do that is to provide tribal governments like the Pueblo of Santa Clara with grants that allow them to direct funding where it is needed the most.”

The primary purpose of GAP is to support the development of core tribal environmental protection programs. Other activities to be carried out under the grant include, but are not limited to, attending environmentally-related training and conducting community outreach.

In 1992, Congress passed the Indian Environmental General Assistance Program Act, which authorizes EPA to provide GAP grants to federally-recognized tribes and tribal groups for planning, developing and establishing environmental protection programs in Indian country, as well as for developing and implementing solid and hazardous waste programs on tribal lands.

