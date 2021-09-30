EPA awards $1.8 million to West Virginia to control polluted runoff, restore water quality

September 30, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (September 30, 2021) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced a $1,855,200 grant to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection to improve water quality in rivers and streams throughout the state.

The grant is part of EPA's Nonpoint Source Implementation Grant Program, as outlines in Section 319 of the Clean Water Act, to control water pollution.

“With this funding, EPA supports the preservation and protection of West Virginia’s water resources for communities throughout the state,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Acting Regional Administrator Diana Esher. “By working in partnership with West Virginia, we can reduce nonpoint source pollution and help ensure that all West Virginian’s have clean water.”

Nonpoint source pollution is caused when rainfall or snowmelt, moving over and through the ground, picks up and carries natural and human-made pollutants, depositing them into lakes, rivers, wetlands, coastal waters and groundwater.

Controlling nonpoint source pollution is especially important since one in three Americans get their drinking water from public systems that rely on seasonal and rain-dependent streams.

The projects funded with this grant focus on watersheds with water quality impairments caused by polluted run-off from nonpoint sources. Nonpoint source implementation projects include structural and non-structural best management practices, watershed planning, monitoring, technology demonstrations, and a variety of education/outreach programs.

Learn more about successful nonpoint source reduction projects at: https://www.epa.gov/nps

