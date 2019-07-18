News Releases from Region 08

EPA awards $2.3 million in funding for 21 Small Businesses to develop innovative environmental technologies

Colorado companies in Wheat Ridge and Lafayette to receive a total of $300,000

DENVER– Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced $2.3 million in funding for 21 small businesses to develop technologies that will help protect human health and the environment by monitoring air quality, treating drinking water, cleaning up contaminated sites, and creating greener, less toxic materials.

Two innovative Colorado companies are receiving a total of $300,000 as part of today’s announcement. Wheat Ridge -based TDA Research, Inc., will receive $200,000 in funding for two projects, one to develop a non-toxic paint stripper and a second to develop a test strip to rapidly and accurately quantify polyfluoroakyl (PFAS) substances in groundwater. In addition, Lafayette-based Sporian Microsystems, Inc., will receive $100,000 to develop a new imaging technology that can identify harmful materials in construction and demolition waste material.

“These funds support small businesses that have developed new technologies to monitor air quality, test for PFAS, and address other pressing environmental challenges,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “Through EPA’s Small Business Innovation Research program, we provide important assistance to entrepreneurs as they develop innovative solutions that will strengthen both environmental protections and economic growth.”

“EPA grants continue to help companies invest in innovative technologies that will enhance our ability to address significant human health and environmental concerns,” said EPA Regional Administrator Gregory Sopkin. “We look forward to the development and application of these tools and their contribution to the welfare of communities here in Colorado and across the nation.”

These 21 small businesses are receiving Phase I contracts from EPA’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program, which awards contracts annually through a two-phase competition. Companies compete for a Phase I award of up to $100,000 by submitting research that addresses key environmental issues. After receiving a Phase I award, companies are eligible to compete for a Phase II award of up to $300,000 to further develop and commercialize the technology.

Colorado SBIR Phase I recipients include:

TDA Research Inc., Wheat Ridge, Colo., Disposable Test Strips for Ultra-Sensitive Quantification of Polyfluoroalkyl Substances in Ground Water; Development of a Non-Toxic Paint Stripper

Sporian Microsystems Inc., Lafayette, Colo., Low Cost Hyperspectral Measurement System to identify Harmful Materials in Construction and Demolition (C&D) Materials

EPA is one of 11 federal agencies that participate in the SBIR program, enacted in 1982 to strengthen the role of small businesses in federal research and development, create jobs, and promote U.S. technical innovation. To be eligible, a company must be an organized, for-profit U.S. business and have fewer than 500 employees.

For more information on EPA’s SBIR Phase I recipients, visit https://cfpub.epa.gov/ncer_abstracts/index.cfm/fuseaction/recipients.display/rfa_id/641/records_per_page/ALL

Learn more about EPA’s SBIR program at www.epa.gov/sbir and learn about the current open Phase 1 SBIR solicitation, which closes on July 31, at www.epa.gov/sbir/sbir-funding-opportunities.