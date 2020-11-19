News Releases from Region 03

EPA awards $422,000 to Virginia for lead testing in drinking water in schools

PHILADELPHIA (Nov. 19, 2020) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today announced a $422,000 grant to the Virginia Department of Health to test for lead in drinking water at schools and childcare facilities.

“Ensuring access to clean drinking water and protecting children from exposure to lead are critically important to EPA,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “This funding will support Virginia’s efforts to keep children in schools and childcare programs safe from the adverse health impacts of lead in drinking water.”

Virginia will use the funds to continue its drinking water testing in 132 school districts, which includes 1,852 schools that educate about 1.3 million students. The program also includes an estimated 5,500 facilities that care for about 370,000 children.

Once the testing is completed, Virginia is required to notify the public about the results, and then use EPA guidance to determine the level of any remediation needed to repair/replace fixtures that had elevated levels.

In addition to testing, the program includes outreach to the school and childcare communities regarding information about the testing results and how to reduce lead levels in drinking water.

EPA’s funding was provided under Section 2107 of the Water Infrastructure Improvement for the Nation Act (WIIN).

For more information about the dangers of lead in drinking water, visit: https://www.epa.gov/ground-water-and-drinking-water/basic-information-about-lead-drinking-water

For more information about the WINN Act, visit: https://www.epa.gov/dwcapacity/water-infrastructure-improvements-nation-act-wiin-act-grant-programs

