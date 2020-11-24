News Releases from Region 03

EPA awards $425,000 to Delaware to control polluted runoff, restore water quality

PHILADELPHIA (Nov. 24, 2020) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today announced a $424,716 grant to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control to improve water quality in water bodies throughout the state.

This grant is part of EPA's Nonpoint Source Implementtion Grant Program as outlined in Section 319 of the Clean Water Act to control water pollution.

“This grant supports preserving and protecting Delaware’s water resources and ensuring communities have clean water,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “By working in partnership with Delaware, we can help implement necessary best management practices to reduce nonpoint source pollution in communities throughout the state.”

Nonpoint source pollution is caused when rainfall or snowmelt, moving over and through the ground, picks up and carries natural and human-made pollutants, depositing them into lakes, rivers, wetlands, coastal waters and groundwater.

Controlling nonpoint source pollution is especially important since one in three Americans get their drinking water from public systems that rely on seasonal and rain-dependent streams.

The projects to be funded with this grant will develop and implement projects and best management practices in the areas of conservation planning, nutrient management, nutrient load reductions, watershed plan implementation, and restoration of streams and wetlands.

Learn more about successful nonpoint source reduction projects at: https://www.epa.gov/nps

