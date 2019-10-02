News Releases from Region 05

EPA Awards $53,645 to Kent Conservation District to Bring Awareness to the Impact of Runoff on Water Quality

Grand Rapids, Mich. (Oct. 2, 2019) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded a $53,645 environmental education grant to the Kent Conservation District. The district’s “Connecting Urban and Rural Agricultural Stewardship” project will partner with schools and local farms to educate landowners and students on the various ways agriculture practices affect the health of the Grand River.

“Addressing nutrients in our waterways is a top priority for EPA,” said Region 5 Administrator Cathy Stepp. “We are proud to support organizations like Kent Conservation District in their efforts to connect students and the agriculture community around this critical issue.”

Using these funds, Kent Conservation District and its partners will educate students in rural and urban areas on how agricultural and urban runoff are impacting the Lower Grand River watershed. Additionally, the district will partner with the agriculture community to enhance the students’ experience and to equip landowners with the skills needed to develop sustainable best management practices.

“Kent Conservation District is thrilled to be working with several partners such as Plainsong Farm and Ministry to build a conservation stewardship campaign to bring home the connection between what we do on our farm land and our future water quality,” said Conservation District Manager Jessie Schulte.

Environmental education increases public awareness and knowledge about environmental issues. In doing so, it provides the public with the necessary skills to make informed decisions and take responsible action.

