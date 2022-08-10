EPA Awards $60,000 to Friends of the Chicago River

Contact Information 312-886-1443 Mary Pressley ( pressley.mary@epa.gov

CHICAGO (August 10, 2022) —Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a $60,000 grant to Friends of the Chicago River as part of the Environmental Education Grants Program.

“When we equip communities with the right tools to raise awareness and advance environmental education, it benefits everybody,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “This funding will empower students and teachers in schools, and support community members in underserved and overburdened areas as we work together to tackle the climate crisis, advance environmental justice and deliver on our mission of protecting human health and the environment for all.”

Friends of the Chicago River will use their grant funds to conduct outreach and programming with school districts, and host both teacher workshops and stewardship field trips with the goal of gaining a deeper appreciation of the Chicago-Calumet River watershed.

“This environmental education grant increases our ability to provide K-12 teachers the training and personalized assistance they need to immerse students in the turbulent history, evolving ecology, and improving health of the Chicago-Calumet River system,” said Mark Hauser, ecology outreach manager of Friends of the Chicago River and head of its Chicago River Schools Network.

In 2022, 34 organizations received over $3.2 million in funding for projects under the Environmental Education Grants Program. The funding ranges from $50,000 to $100,000 and is provided to organizations that supply environmental education activities and programs. This year’s grantees will conduct project activities in 24 states, including Puerto Rico.

Since 1992, EPA has distributed between $2 million and $3.5 million in EE grant funding each year, for a total of over $88.3 million supporting more than 3,890 projects. The program traditionally provides financial support for projects that design, demonstrate or disseminate environmental education practices, methods or techniques. For more information visit: https://www.epa.gov/education.

To learn more about current and past award winners, or to apply for future EE grant competitions, visit: https://www.epa.gov/education/environmental-education-ee-grants. This website will be updated as additional grants are awarded.