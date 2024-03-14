EPA awards $75,000 to Auburn University’s student team for innovative solutions to environmental public health challenges

March 14, 2024

Contact Information (404)562-8400 Region 4 Press Office ( region4press@epa.gov

AUBURN, Ala. (March 14, 2024) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded $75,000 in funding to Auburn University’s student team to research and develop innovative solutions that address environmental and public health challenges as part of the Agency’s People, Prosperity, and the Planet (P3) Program. EPA awarded nearly 1.2 million total to Student Teams for Innovative Solutions to Environmental and Public Health Challenges across the United States.

“EPA is pleased to mark the 20th anniversary of our P3 program by announcing this impressive round of projects that are tackling critical issues such as removing PFAS from water, combating harmful algal blooms, and materials recovery and reuse,” said Chris Frey, Assistant Administrator for EPA’s Office of Research and Development. “I commend these hardworking and creative students and look forward to seeing the results of their innovative projects that are addressing some of our thorniest sustainability and environmental challenges.”

“Congratulations to this year’s student teams. This unique program recognizes the power of students to translate imagination and science into new solutions that protect human health and the environment in the Southeast area,” said Acting 4 Administrator, Jeaneanne Gettle.

Auburn University will receive $75,000 to fund a two-year project. Students will propose innovative and sustainable ideas and concepts and carry them through the research, design and demonstration stages. During the second year of the award, student teams will have the opportunity to showcase their designs at EPA’s National Student Design Expo.

The project is called “Biochar-Enabled Platform for Enhanced Destruction and Defluorination of Short-Chain Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) in Water.” This P3 project will develop a treatment technology based on biochar produced from agricultural wastes to preconcentrate per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from water and destruction of the PFAS contaminants via hydrated electrons generated by ultraviolet radiation during advanced reduction process. The objective is to achieve 80% degradation efficiency and 50% defluorination efficiency of different PFAS compounds in complex water matrices. The project will include hands-on research for the lab-scale demonstration, educational curriculum development, and community outreach in the underserved, minority communities of the Black Belt region of Alabama.

EPA's P3 program features a unique competition that offers teams of college students hands-on experience to turn their creative design and engineering ideas into reality, while also helping solve real-world environmental challenges.

Learn more about this year’s recipients.

Learn more about EPA’s P3 Program.

Learn more about EPA’s National Student Design Expo Experience.