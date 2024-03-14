EPA awards $75,000 to University of Central Florida’s student team for innovative solutions to environmental public health challenges

March 14, 2024

ORLANDO, Fla. (March 14, 2024) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded $75,000 in funding to University of Central Florida’s student team to research and develop innovative solutions that address environmental and public health challenges as part of the Agency’s People, Prosperity, and the Planet (P3) Program. EPA awarded nearly 1.2 million total to Student Teams for Innovative Solutions to Environmental and Public Health Challenges across the United States.

“EPA is pleased to mark the 20th anniversary of our P3 program by announcing this impressive round of projects that are tackling critical issues such as removing PFAS from water, combating harmful algal blooms, and materials recovery and reuse,” said Chris Frey, Assistant Administrator for EPA’s Office of Research and Development. “I commend these hardworking and creative students and look forward to seeing the results of their innovative projects that are addressing some of our thorniest sustainability and environmental challenges.”

“Congratulations to this year’s student teams. This unique program recognizes the power of students to translate imagination and science into new solutions that protect human health and the environment in the Southeast area,” said Acting 4 Administrator, Jeaneanne Gettle.

University of Central Florida will receive $75,000 to fund a two-year project. Students will propose innovative and sustainable ideas and concepts and carry them through the research, design and demonstration stages. During the second year of the award, student teams will have the opportunity to showcase their designs at EPA’s National Student Design Expo.

The project is called “Solar-driven Photodegradation of MC-LR Using a Novel Au-decorated Ni Metalorganic Framework (Au/Ni-MOF).” This P3 project will develop a novel, cost-effective solution to harmful algal blooms (HABs). The technology—a gold (Au)-decorated nickel metal organic framework (Ni-MOF)—will act as a photocatalyst to degrade microcystin (MC-LR). The application will design and fabricate the catalyst, characterize and evaluate optimal conditions, and evaluate the environmental practice for MC-LR removal. The benefit of the project is the rapid removal of HAB toxins, which can reduce human health impacts and restore impaired waterbodies. In addition, the proposed technology is low-cost, simple, and easy-to-use.

EPA's P3 program features a unique competition that offers teams of college students hands-on experience to turn their creative design and engineering ideas into reality, while also helping solve real-world environmental challenges.

