EPA awards $75,000 to the University of Tennessee student team for innovative solutions to environmental public health challenges

March 14, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 14, 2024) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded $75,000 in funding to the University of Tennessee student team to research and develop innovative solutions that address environmental and public health challenges as part of the Agency’s People, Prosperity, and the Planet (P3) Program. EPA awarded nearly 1.2 million total to Student Teams for Innovative Solutions to Environmental and Public Health Challenges across the United States.

“EPA is pleased to mark the 20th anniversary of our P3 program by announcing this impressive round of projects that are tackling critical issues such as removing PFAS from water, combating harmful algal blooms, and materials recovery and reuse,” said Chris Frey, Assistant Administrator for EPA’s Office of Research and Development. “I commend these hardworking and creative students and look forward to seeing the results of their innovative projects that are addressing some of our thorniest sustainability and environmental challenges.”

“Congratulations to this year’s student teams. This unique program recognizes the power of students to translate imagination and science into new solutions that protect human health and the environment in the Southeast and beyond,” said Acting EPA Region 4 Administrator, Jeaneanne Gettle.

University of Tennessee will receive $75,000 to fund a two-year project. Students will propose innovative and sustainable ideas and concepts and carry them through the research, design and demonstration stages. During the second year of the award, student teams will have the opportunity to showcase their designs at EPA’s National Student Design Expo.

The project is called “Cellulose-Metal Organic Frameworks Hybrid Adsorbent for PFAS Removal from Water.” This P3 project will develop a cellulose-metal organic framework hybrid adsorbent for practical column removal process to mitigate per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS)-polluted waters. The results of the project will support removal and remediation of PFAS in aquatic environments. The technology will have high water stability and extremely high adsorption capacity toward both long- and short-chain PFAS.

