EPA Awards $80,000 to Minnesota State University Mankato

August 10, 2022

CHICAGO (August 10, 2022) —Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced an $80,000 grant to Minnesota State University Mankato as part of the Environmental Education Grants Program.

“When we equip communities with the right tools to raise awareness and advance environmental education, it benefits everybody,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “This funding will empower students and teachers in schools, and support community members in underserved and overburdened areas as we work together to tackle the climate crisis, advance environmental justice and deliver on our mission of protecting human health and the environment for all.”

For this project, undergraduate engineering students will be educated, along with middle/high school and community college faculty, on air quality monitoring. The air quality monitoring lessons will be provided, and middle/high school and community college students will choose from the assortment of “pre-developed” projects.

“Low-cost air quality sensors offer an opportunity for community scientists to become engaged air quality issues in their community,” said Dr. Jacob Swanson, Associate Professor of Engineering. “Minnesota State University, Mankato faculty are excited to use EPA funding to create new, hands-on classroom and field experiences in which Minneapolis K-12 and University students will conduct air quality monitoring projects in contexts that matter to them. Support from the City of Minneapolis and the Minnesota Pollution Control agency help make this environmental education project possible.”

In 2022, 34 organizations received over $3.2 million in funding for projects under the Environmental Education Grants Program. The funding ranges from $50,000 to $100,000 and is provided to organizations that supply environmental education activities and programs. This year’s grantees will conduct project activities in 24 states, including Puerto Rico.

Since 1992, EPA has distributed between $2 million and $3.5 million in EE grant funding each year, for a total of over $88.3 million supporting more than 3,890 projects. The program traditionally provides financial support for projects that design, demonstrate or disseminate environmental education practices, methods or techniques. For more information visit: https://www.epa.gov/education.

To learn more about current and past award winners, or to apply for future EE grant competitions, visit: https://www.epa.gov/education/environmental-education-ee-grants. This website will be updated as additional grants are awarded.