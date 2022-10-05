EPA Awards $80M in Water Infrastructure Funding to Kansas at Clean Water Act 50th Anniversary Celebration Where Missouri and Kansas Rivers Meet

Federal, state and local officials gather at historic Kaw Point Park in Kansas City, Kansas

October 5, 2022

Contact Information 816-520-1949 Shannan Beisser ( beisser.shannan@epa.gov

LENEXA, KAN. (OCT. 5 , 2022) – Today at the confluence of the Missouri and Kansas rivers, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Assistant Administrator for Water Radhika Fox joined EPA Region 7 Administrator Meg McCollister for the Midwest stop on the Clean Water Act 50th anniversary celebration tour.

“When Congress passed the Clean Water Act in 1972, with an overwhelming bipartisan majority, it charted a new path for America’s waters,” said Fox. “In the past 50 years, the Missouri and Kansas rivers, along with other treasured waterways nationally, have been transformed into spaces that drive economic growth, environmental health, and recreational access. Looking forward, we have a unique opportunity to continue protecting these rivers and invest in Kansas’ water infrastructure through the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.”

During the event at Kaw Point Park in Kansas City, Kansas, the EPA leaders presented an $80 million big check to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for their State Revolving Fund (SRF). The award marks the state’s first SRF distribution funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This new funding brings Kansas’ total for the year to nearly $100 million, and is the first of five annual distributions to the state from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“The Heartland is connected by big rivers, with the Missouri River – the longest in North America – flowing through Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska,” said McCollister. “Today, we celebrate the Clean Water Act successes that have transformed our rivers into places of recreation, the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding that will allow us to continue our water protections, and the community organizations that are integral to keeping our river access points clean.”

U.S. Representative Sharice Davids (KS-3); Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) Deputy Secretary for Environment Leo Henning; Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor and CEO Tyrone A. Garner; and local partners joined EPA to reflect on the progress under the Clean Water Act and the promise of Kansas’ historic SRF award.

“From the water in our tap to the rain in our gutters, water infrastructure touches many parts of our lives. Most people don’t always realize how important those systems are until they fail, but it’s our responsibility to ensure they never get to that point,” said Davids. “I am glad to welcome funding from the bipartisan infrastructure bill to help deliver cleaner drinking water, safer stormwater systems, and better wastewater management to our communities.”

“Kansas has taken its responsibility in implementing the Clean Water Act seriously since its inception in 1972,” said Henning. “We have made significant investments in our wastewater infrastructure, which grants such as this one today from EPA have made possible. As a rural state, we have had to be innovative in incentivizing management practices to reduce pollutants coming off of ag lands during runoff. While emerging issues always loom on the horizon of clean water, KDHE is positioned with strong staff, programs, and authorities to meet those challenges now and in the future. We are thankful for our partnership with Region 7, working together to improve and protect the water of Kansas in the manner intended by this Act 50 years ago.”

“With great appreciation, we welcome this investment that will help sustain infrastructure designed to keep clean water on “tap” for a variety of uses in Kansas for years to come,” said Garner.

Attendees also included partner organizations and community members who have collaborated through the years to clean up the Kansas and Missouri rivers and increase recreational access to these waters. EPA Region 7 bestowed certificates of appreciation to Larry O’Donnell, Little Blue River Watershed Coalition, and Vicki Richmond, Healthy Rivers Partnership, and concluded the event with a river cleanup.

Background

Five decades of Clean Water Act implementation have reduced direct pollution discharges to our nation’s waters and improved wastewater and stormwater infrastructure. This progress was built on strong partnerships between EPA, and state, local, and tribal governments, as well as community and environmental organizations, industry, and agriculture.

As EPA continues its national tour celebrating the Clean Water Act, the Agency is also collaborating with its partners to chart a course for the next 50 years of progress for clean water. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has provided a historic investment in water infrastructure, including $12.7 billion through the SRF programs established by the 1987 amendments to the Clean Water Act.

Leading up to the 50th anniversary on Oct. 18, the national tour highlights waters essential to healthy people, vibrant ecosystems, agricultural productivity, and economic growth. Other stops include Puget Sound, Florida Everglades, Chesapeake Bay, Great Lakes, Cuyahoga River, and more.

# # #

