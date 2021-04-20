News Releases from Region 07

EPA Awards Eight Kansas School Districts $320,000 for Old Diesel Bus Replacement

$10.5 million to clean up 473 school buses in 40 states

(Lenexa, Kan., April 20, 2021) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded $320,000 to replace 16 older diesel school buses in eight Kansas school districts. This award is part of $10.5 million going to 137 school bus fleets in 40 states to replace 473 older buses, each of which will receive rebates through EPA's Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) funding.

In EPA Region 7’s four states, districts received $730,000 to replace 36 older diesel buses. The new buses will reduce pollutants that are linked to asthma and lung damage, better protecting health and air quality in communities across the country.

Kansas Recipients City # of Buses Funding Turner Unified School District (USD) 202 Kansas City (KS) 7 $140,000 Emporia Public School District USD 253 Emporia 2 $40,000 Derby Public Schools USD 260 Derby 2 $40,000 Chase County USD 284 Cottonwood Falls 1 $20,000 Jackson Heights USD 335 Holton 1 $20,000 Pretty Prairie USD 311 Pretty Prairie 1 $20,000 Royal Valley USD 337 Mayette 1 $20,000 Waconda School District USD 272 Cawker City 1 $20,000

"The rebates provide children with a safe and healthy way to get to school by upgrading older diesel engines in our nation’s school buses," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Through the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act, EPA is equipping local school districts with cleaner-running buses, helping them along the route to healthier kids and communities.”

Applicants scrapping and replacing diesel buses with engine model years 2006 and older will receive rebates between $20,000 and $65,000 per bus, depending on the fuel type of the replacement bus. This is the first time that EPA has offered additional funds for alt-fuel and electric bus replacements. This year, five fleets plan to replace 16 older diesel buses with electric buses.

“Reducing emissions will protect our children and youth from harmful pollutants that endanger their health and welfare,” said Acting EPA Region 7 Administrator Edward Chu. “The DERA program provides a building block for our many programs lowering and eliminating harmful gases and particulates from our environment.”

EPA has implemented standards to make newer diesel engines over 90% cleaner, but many older diesel school buses are still operating. These older diesel engines emit large amounts of pollutants, such as nitrogen oxides and particulate matter, which are linked to instances of aggravated asthma and other health effects or illnesses that can lead to missed days of work or school.

Since 2008, the DERA program has funded over 1,300 clean diesel projects across the country, reducing emissions in over 70,000 engines.

A comprehensive list of the 2020 DERA School Bus Rebate recipients can be online. Learn more about the DERA program.

