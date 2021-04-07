News Releases from Region 06

EPA awards Fort Worth company $100,000 to remove oil and grease waste from sewer systems

Nationally EPA announced $2.5 million in funding to small businesses

DALLAS – (April 7, 2021) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently announced an award of $100,000 to FHNC Ltd. Company in Fort Worth, Texas, to develop and commercialize an innovative technology that protects the environment and brings growth to the economy. The company plans to build a device that treats sewage to remove fats, oils and grease from waste streams.

“We are providing assistance to small businesses to help meet environmental challenges with emerging technologies,” said Acting EPA Administrator David Gray. “This project will help control chemicals in our waterways and protect public health and the environment.”

The announcement is part of a national announcement for over $2.5 million in awards to 25 U.S. small businesses to develop innovative technologies that help support EPA’s mission. Other proposals include methods to reduce virus transmission on frequently touched surfaces; a mobile, rapid freeze-drying system to prevent food waste; and a system to produce recycled plastic lumber products from locally collected plastic ocean waste.

EPA is one of 11 federal agencies that participate in the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program established by the Small Business Innovation Development Act of 1982. The small businesses in today’s announcement are receiving Phase I awards of up to $100,000 for six months for “proof of concept” of their proposed technology. Companies that successfully complete Phase I can then submit a proposal for a Phase II award of up to $400,000 to further develop and commercialize the technology.

To learn more about EPA’s SBIR Phase I winners, please visit: https://cfpub.epa.gov/ncer_abstracts/index.cfm/fuseaction/recipients.display/rfa_id/679/records_per_page/ALL

To learn more about EPA’s SBIR program, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/sbir

