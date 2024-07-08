EPA Awards Funding to Two Educational Organizations for Environmental Projects in Pacific Islands

July 8, 2024

Contact Information (415) 214-5940 Joshua Alexander ( alexander.joshua@epa.gov

GUAM — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the selection of the University of Maine and Learning Endeavors to receive competitive grants for environmental education projects in the Pacific Islands. These organizations have been chosen for their exceptional work in promoting youth ecological stewardship and environmental education, with projects focused on environmental justice, water resource challenges, and watershed health.

“This year’s grant recipients are bringing to life the most innovative and effective ideas to engage Pacific Island youth in addressing today’s urgent environmental challenges,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman. “EPA is so proud to support these organizations’ efforts to make progress toward a future with clean air, clean water, and land for all.”

The University of Maine and Learning Endeavors projects have been selected for two of the 38 grants nationwide announced today by the EPA. The projects supported by these grants aim to increase public awareness of environmental issues and provide skills so participants can make informed decisions and take responsible actions toward the environment.

Learning Endeavors - Champions of Coastal Resilience Project

EPA is awarding a $80,000 grant to Learning Endeavors for a wetland education and restoration in the Pacific project. This effort aims to increase environmental literacy in Pacific Island communities – in Hawaii, American Samoa, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, and Palau -- facing coastal impacts due to climate change, empowering them to lead coastal resilience efforts.

“Learning Endeavors is thrilled to have this opportunity to expand its Champions of Coastal Resilience initiative, which began in Hawaii four years ago to include additional Pacific Island communities,” said Executive Director Diana Papini Warren. “We look forward to growing our partnerships and helping to build capacity through a sub-award competition that will result in innovative wetland education and restoration. We believe in offering a solution-oriented approach to climate science education - one that integrates cultural perspectives and that is customized to local wetland ecology.”

University of Maine – Conflict Contamination in Palau

EPA is awarding $69,814 to support youth-led community action, braiding Indigenous and Western science to address conflict contamination and prevent future military contamination in Palau. This project addresses World War II contamination by integrating Indigenous and Western science through youth-led community action.

“We are honored and humbled to be working in collaboration with our Palauan colleagues to center young people’s teaching and learning about war pollution and military contaminants in Palau,” said Postdoctoral Fellow at Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability Caroline Ferguson Irlanda. “This project builds on six years of partnership with Ebiil Society to connect Palauan knowledge holders and youth in work that advances environmentally just and safe communities.”

EPA Environmental Education Grants

Since 1992, the EPA has distributed between $2 million and $3.7 million in EE grant funding each year for over $95.1 million, supporting over 3,960 projects. The program traditionally provides financial support for projects that design, demonstrate, or disseminate environmental education practices, methods, or techniques. For more information, visit https://www.epa.gov/education.

The EPA is funding 38 organizations nationwide with over $3.6 million. The funding will range from $50,000 to $100,000 for organizations that provide environmental education activities and programs. This year’s grantees will conduct project activities in 28 states and the Republic of Palau, America Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and Guam.

To learn more about current and past award winners or to apply for future EE grant competitions, visit: https://www.epa.gov/education/environmental-education-ee-grants. This website will be updated as future competitions are announced and additional grants are awarded.

Learn about EPA’s Pacific Southwest Region. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and X.