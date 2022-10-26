EPA Awards Nevada nearly $9 Million in Historic Federal Funding to Improve Water Quality

October 26, 2022

Contact Information 808-284-7084 Alejandro Diaz ( diaz.alejandro@epa.gov

CARSON CITY — Today, The U.S. EPA announced funding to the State of Nevada for water infrastructure improvements as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Nevada has been awarded an $8.7 million capitalization grant through the State Revolving Funds (SRFs) along with Nevada’s annual base SRF funding of $13.8 million.

The grant marks the first significant distribution of water infrastructure funds following the passage of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). The BIL allocates more than $50 billion toward repairing the nation’s essential water infrastructure, in turn helping communities access clean, safe and reliable drinking water, prevent flooding, collect and treat wastewater to protect public health, and safeguard vital waterways.

“All communities need access to clean, reliable, safe water,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Thanks to President Biden’s leadership and the resources from the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are repairing aging water infrastructure, replacing lead service lines, cleaning up contaminants, and making our communities more resilient in the face of floods and climate impacts.”

“Nevada remains firmly committed to improving clean water infrastructure across the state and protecting water quality for all Nevadans, including our historically underserved communities," said Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. "Nevada’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund, administered by the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection, has a strong record of partnering with communities to provide affordable financing for water infrastructure projects. I thank the Biden-Harris Administration and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for these historic investments that will further Nevada's efforts to improve water quality while increasing the state's resilience to drought and climate change for generations to come."

“I’m proud to have helped secure funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to ensure Nevada communities have access to clean water,” said Senator Jacky Rosen. “This historic funding will help to repair our water infrastructure and better manage wastewater and will take important steps toward keeping Nevadans safe and healthy.”

The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection (NDEP) is the administrator of Nevada's Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (SRF) programs, providing communities a permanent, independent source of low-cost financing for a wide range of water quality infrastructure projects.

NDEP provides various types of assistance, including loans, refinancing, purchasing, or guaranteeing local debt and purchasing bond insurance. Loan terms vary and may include an interest rate discount and repayment periods between 20 and 30 years. NDEP tailors all loan terms to the borrower's situation and needs.

Capitalization grants will continue to be awarded, on a state-by-state basis, over the course of the next four years. As grants are awarded, the state SRF programs can begin to distribute the funds as grants and loans to communities across their state.

While the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law presents the largest low-cost and no-cost funding opportunity for investing in water infrastructure, other programs do exist to help communities manage their water resources.

More information about funding is available on EPA’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law webpage.

For more information on Nevada’s water quality priorities for this funding, please visit: https://ndep.nv.gov/water/financing-infrastructure/state-revolving-fund-loans#

Learn more about EPA’s Pacific Southwest Region. Connect with us on Facebook and on Twitter.