EPA Awards over $260,000 to Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources for Wetlands Restoration

June 16, 2022

HONOLULU (June 16, 2022) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded $264,116 to Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources to boost programs that restore habitat, protect water quality and wetlands. The funding was awarded through EPA’s Wetland Program Development Grants.

“We are very pleased to support Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources in its efforts to improve water quality and restore wetlands,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman “Healthy wetlands provide numerous benefits to ecosystems and communities across Hawaii, and these grants will allow our state and local partners to make significant progress protecting these vital resources where it's needed most.”

Wetland Program Development Grants assist state, tribal, and local government agencies and interstate/intertribal entities in developing or refining programs which protect, manage, and restore wetlands.

Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources will receive $264,116 to develop Hawaii’s first protection and restoration strategy for the state’s anchialine pools—enclosed water bodies or ponds with an underground connection to the ocean—and marshes. The project will convene a state advisory committee, develop a monitoring and assessment strategy, identify regulatory program needs, and distribute project outputs to partners to guide wetland restoration and protection efforts across the state. These activities were identified as priorities in Hawaii’s Wetland Program Plan developed with support from a previous EPA Wetland Program Development Grant.

Caption: Kawainui Marsh was recognized as a Ramsar Wetland of International Importance in 2005 for its historical, biological, and cultural significance. The wetland encompasses around 830 acres of land and is the largest remaining wetland in the state of Hawai‘i.

