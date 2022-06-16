EPA Awards over $2.7 Million to Support Wetlands Restoration Across California

June 16, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO (June 16, 2022) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded a total of $ 2,765,854 to boost programs that restore habitat, protect tribal water quality and preserve wetlands across California. The funding was awarded through EPA’s Wetland Program Development Grants.

“We are very pleased to support our partners in their efforts to improve water quality and restore California’s wetlands,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman “Healthy wetlands provide numerous benefits to ecosystems and communities across California, and these grants will allow our state, local and tribal partners to make significant progress protecting these vital resources where it's needed most.”

Wetland Program Development Grants assist state, tribal, and local government agencies and interstate/intertribal entities in developing or refining programs which protect, manage, and restore wetlands.

Below are the California projects funded in this year’s round of grants:

The Yurok Tribe’s Wetland Program Plan will receive $309,718 to advance preservation and restoration of headwater wetlands in response to climate change. The project will create a Wetlands Headwaters Restoration and Prioritization Plan to inform better stewardship practices through the worsening drought.

California State Coastal Conservancy will receive $365,000 to build capacity for assessing wetland recovery efforts. The project will develop a regional monitoring program for the Southern California Wetlands Recovery Project.

Buena Vista Rancheria of Me-Wuk will receive $262,174 to continue to build on its 2019 Wetlands Program Plan and develop a tribal wetland inventory, monitoring and assessment program.

Southern California Coastal Water Resource Project will receive $443,005 to develop a Submerged Aquatic Vegetation Monitoring Program for the Southern California Bight.

Association of Bay Area Governments will receive $569,366 for the SF Bay Wetlands Regional Monitoring Program Plan Phase III: Enhancing Community Relevance. This project will plan coordinated monitoring efforts and advance work to analyze wetland status and trends.

San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission will receive $379,622 to develop new sediment management policies for wetland restoration and climate change resilience in San Francisco Bay.

Aquatic Science Center will receive $436,969 to develop the Russian River Regional Monitoring Program, which includes a comprehensive base map of surface waters and riparian areas.

